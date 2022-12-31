Huddersfield Town v Luton Town

HuddersfieldHuddersfield Town15:00LutonLuton Town
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Burnley
|25
|15
|8
|2
|50
|24
|26
|53
|2
|Sheff Utd
|25
|15
|5
|5
|43
|22
|21
|50
|3
|Blackburn
|25
|13
|0
|12
|29
|30
|-1
|39
|4
|Sunderland
|25
|10
|7
|8
|37
|28
|9
|37
|5
|Watford
|25
|10
|7
|8
|30
|28
|2
|37
|6
|Middlesbrough
|25
|10
|6
|9
|38
|32
|6
|36
|7
|Norwich
|25
|10
|6
|9
|32
|28
|4
|36
|8
|Luton
|24
|9
|9
|6
|29
|25
|4
|36
|9
|Millwall
|24
|10
|6
|8
|29
|26
|3
|36
|10
|Reading
|25
|11
|3
|11
|29
|35
|-6
|36
|11
|West Brom
|25
|9
|8
|8
|33
|26
|7
|35
|12
|Swansea
|25
|9
|8
|8
|35
|34
|1
|35
|13
|QPR
|25
|10
|5
|10
|27
|30
|-3
|35
|14
|Coventry
|24
|9
|7
|8
|26
|25
|1
|34
|15
|Preston
|25
|9
|7
|9
|23
|26
|-3
|34
|16
|Birmingham
|25
|8
|8
|9
|26
|26
|0
|32
|17
|Stoke
|25
|8
|6
|11
|28
|33
|-5
|30
|18
|Hull
|25
|8
|6
|11
|28
|41
|-13
|30
|19
|Bristol City
|25
|7
|7
|11
|31
|34
|-3
|28
|20
|Cardiff
|25
|7
|7
|11
|20
|28
|-8
|28
|21
|Rotherham
|25
|6
|9
|10
|28
|36
|-8
|27
|22
|Huddersfield
|24
|7
|4
|13
|23
|30
|-7
|25
|23
|Blackpool
|25
|6
|7
|12
|27
|37
|-10
|25
|24
|Wigan
|25
|6
|6
|13
|25
|42
|-17
|24
