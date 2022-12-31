Close menu
League One
PeterboroughPeterborough United15:00WycombeWycombe Wanderers
Venue: Weston Homes Stadium

Peterborough United v Wycombe Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section League One

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth24165343251853
2Ipswich24147346242249
3Sheff Wed24147340182249
4Barnsley22124630181240
5Derby23108529171238
6Bolton2310762720737
7Peterborough231121039281135
8Wycombe2410593026435
9Port Vale239592431-732
10Portsmouth2171042824431
11Exeter248793736131
12Bristol Rovers248793841-331
13Oxford Utd237882926329
14Shrewsbury2385102326-329
15Lincoln City2261062227-528
16Cheltenham2284101723-628
17Fleetwood2351172525026
18Charlton2351083334-125
19Cambridge2373132134-1324
20Burton2457123245-1322
21Accrington2257102134-1322
22MK Dons2363142233-1121
23Forest Green2455142046-2620
24Morecambe2339111934-1518
View full League One table

