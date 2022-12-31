Shrewsbury Town v Fleetwood Town

ShrewsburyShrewsbury Town15:00FleetwoodFleetwood Town
Match report to follow.
Last updated on .From the section League One
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|24
|16
|5
|3
|43
|25
|18
|53
|2
|Ipswich
|24
|14
|7
|3
|46
|24
|22
|49
|3
|Sheff Wed
|24
|14
|7
|3
|40
|18
|22
|49
|4
|Barnsley
|22
|12
|4
|6
|30
|18
|12
|40
|5
|Derby
|23
|10
|8
|5
|29
|17
|12
|38
|6
|Bolton
|23
|10
|7
|6
|27
|20
|7
|37
|7
|Peterborough
|23
|11
|2
|10
|39
|28
|11
|35
|8
|Wycombe
|24
|10
|5
|9
|30
|26
|4
|35
|9
|Port Vale
|23
|9
|5
|9
|24
|31
|-7
|32
|10
|Portsmouth
|21
|7
|10
|4
|28
|24
|4
|31
|11
|Exeter
|24
|8
|7
|9
|37
|36
|1
|31
|12
|Bristol Rovers
|24
|8
|7
|9
|38
|41
|-3
|31
|13
|Oxford Utd
|23
|7
|8
|8
|29
|26
|3
|29
|14
|Shrewsbury
|23
|8
|5
|10
|23
|26
|-3
|29
|15
|Lincoln City
|22
|6
|10
|6
|22
|27
|-5
|28
|16
|Cheltenham
|22
|8
|4
|10
|17
|23
|-6
|28
|17
|Fleetwood
|23
|5
|11
|7
|25
|25
|0
|26
|18
|Charlton
|23
|5
|10
|8
|33
|34
|-1
|25
|19
|Cambridge
|23
|7
|3
|13
|21
|34
|-13
|24
|20
|Burton
|24
|5
|7
|12
|32
|45
|-13
|22
|21
|Accrington
|22
|5
|7
|10
|21
|34
|-13
|22
|22
|MK Dons
|23
|6
|3
|14
|22
|33
|-11
|21
|23
|Forest Green
|24
|5
|5
|14
|20
|46
|-26
|20
|24
|Morecambe
|23
|3
|9
|11
|19
|34
|-15
|18
Connor Swindells on Sex Education and SAS Rogue Heroes
A happy mix of tunes from the biggest stars perfect for your New Year celebrations
Greg Jenner explores the culinary and cultural history of Britain's favourite confectionery
Everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment.
The latest rumours and stories from around the world of football.
Analysis and opinion from our chief football writer.
How to get into football - the most popular sport in the world, with clubs and facilities throughout the UK.