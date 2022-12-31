Close menu
League Two
HartlepoolHartlepool United15:00HarrogateHarrogate Town
Venue: The Suit Direct Stadium

Hartlepool United v Harrogate Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient23165235122353
2Stevenage23146334171748
3Northampton23127438241443
4Carlisle23109436231339
5Swindon2410862824438
6Mansfield2311573229338
7Bradford2210662721636
8Salford2210572820835
9Barrow23112102928135
10Stockport22104833221134
11Wimbledon239772826234
12Doncaster2310492833-534
13Walsall229672720733
14Tranmere239682519633
15Sutton United2495102330-732
16Grimsby227692527-227
17Crewe216781827-925
18Newport2366112125-424
19Harrogate2264122733-622
20Crawley2356122437-1321
21Hartlepool2346132142-2118
22Colchester2345142031-1117
23Rochdale2243151835-1715
24Gillingham222812727-2014
View full League Two table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC