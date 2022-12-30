Nottingham Forest v Chelsea

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Jesse Lingard has started 11 Premier League games for Nottingham Forest this season

TEAM NEWS

Nottingham Forest will assess midfielder Jesse Lingard after he limped off against former side Manchester United in midweek.

Goalkeeper Dean Henderson may return after being unable to face his parent club, but Morgan Gibbs-White is out.

Chelsea defender Reece James will be out for up to four weeks with a recurrence of a knee injury.

The Blues are boosted by the return of midfielders Mateo Kovacic and Hakim Ziyech after a post-World Cup break.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Chelsea got a much-needed win over Bournemouth last time out, and they deserved it too.

Nottingham Forest huffed and puffed a bit against Manchester United without ever really looking like they would get anything out of the game.

Chelsea's biggest issue this season has been goalscoring but Forest have got bigger problems in that department and they don't have enough of a threat up front.

It feels like Forest's hopes of staying up rest on their home form, because they are so poor away, but I can't see them picking up any points this time. I'm going for a narrow Chelsea win.

Prediction: 1-2

Sutton's full predictions v Afrobeats star Maulo

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Nottingham Forest and Chelsea meet at the City Ground for the first time since 1999.

The Blues have won each of their last seven games against Forest in all competitions.

They have played once previously on New Year's Day - a 1-0 victory for Chelsea at Stamford Bridge in 1985.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have won three Premier League games so far this season - all 1-0 home victories.

Of their 11 league goals in the current campaign, 10 have been scored at the City Ground.

Steve Cooper's side are unbeaten in their last five home matches in all competitions (W3, D2).

Forest have scored the opening goal in seven of their eight Premier League home games this season - more than any other team in the competition.

They have lost only one of their last 14 home league fixtures played on New Year's Day (W5, D8).

Their record of 11 victories in 19 Premier League games played in January is a better ratio than any other team in the division, apart from Manchester United.

Taiwo Awoniyi has scored in all three of his home Premier League starts.

Chelsea

Chelsea could lose four consecutive away games in all competitions for the first time since 2019 under Maurizio Sarri.

The Blues are in danger of suffering a sixth league defeat of the season, which would equal their final total last term.

They have conceded 11 Premier League goals away from home in the current campaign, matching their figure throughout 2021-22.

The Londoners are looking to win their opening league fixture of a calendar year for the first time since 2016.

Raheem Sterling has eight goals and two assists in his last 11 Premier League away games against newly promoted sides.

My Nottingham Forest line-up Predict Nottingham Forest's starting line-up for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team

My Chelsea line-up Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!



















Select formation Confirm team