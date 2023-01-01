Sheffield Wednesday v Cambridge United

Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00CambridgeCambridge United
Line-ups
Sheff Wed
Formation 4-2-2-2
- 25Dawson
- 2Palmer
- 34McGuinness
- 33James
- 18Johnson
- 14Byers
- 4Vaulks
- 11Windass
- 7Wilks
- 13Paterson
- 24Smith
Substitutes
- 8Adeniran
- 15Famewo
- 17Dele-Bashiru
- 22Shipston
- 31Stockdale
- 32Hunt
- 45Mighten
Cambridge
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Mannion
- 28Bennett
- 15Okedina
- 5Taylor
- 7Brophy
- 4Digby
- 22Simper
- 10Smith
- 26Knibbs
- 17Janneh
- 9Ironside
Substitutes
- 13Holden
- 14Lankester
- 18Tracey
- 35Yearn
- 37Hoddle
- Referee:
- Andy Haines
Match report to follow.