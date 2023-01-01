Close menu
League One
Sheff WedSheffield Wednesday15:00CambridgeCambridge United
Venue: Hillsborough, England

Sheffield Wednesday v Cambridge United

Line-ups

Sheff Wed

Formation 4-2-2-2

  • 25Dawson
  • 2Palmer
  • 34McGuinness
  • 33James
  • 18Johnson
  • 14Byers
  • 4Vaulks
  • 11Windass
  • 7Wilks
  • 13Paterson
  • 24Smith

Substitutes

  • 8Adeniran
  • 15Famewo
  • 17Dele-Bashiru
  • 22Shipston
  • 31Stockdale
  • 32Hunt
  • 45Mighten

Cambridge

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 25Mannion
  • 28Bennett
  • 15Okedina
  • 5Taylor
  • 7Brophy
  • 4Digby
  • 22Simper
  • 10Smith
  • 26Knibbs
  • 17Janneh
  • 9Ironside

Substitutes

  • 13Holden
  • 14Lankester
  • 18Tracey
  • 35Yearn
  • 37Hoddle
Referee:
Andy Haines

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Plymouth25175346262056
2Ipswich24147346242249
3Sheff Wed24147340182249
4Barnsley22124630181240
5Derby23108529171238
6Wycombe2511593326738
7Bolton2310762720737
8Peterborough24112113931835
9Port Vale2410592732-535
10Exeter259793836234
11Bristol Rovers259794042-234
12Portsmouth2271052927231
13Fleetwood2461172825329
14Oxford Utd247892927229
15Shrewsbury2485112329-629
16Charlton2461083635128
17Lincoln City2261062227-528
18Cheltenham2384111825-728
19Cambridge2373132134-1324
20Accrington2257102134-1322
21Burton2557133250-1822
22Morecambe2449112434-1021
23MK Dons2463152336-1321
24Forest Green2555152149-2820
View full League One table

