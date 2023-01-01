Barnsley v Bolton Wanderers

BarnsleyBarnsley15:00BoltonBolton Wanderers
Match report to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Plymouth
|25
|17
|5
|3
|46
|26
|20
|56
|2
|Ipswich
|24
|14
|7
|3
|46
|24
|22
|49
|3
|Sheff Wed
|24
|14
|7
|3
|40
|18
|22
|49
|4
|Barnsley
|22
|12
|4
|6
|30
|18
|12
|40
|5
|Derby
|23
|10
|8
|5
|29
|17
|12
|38
|6
|Wycombe
|25
|11
|5
|9
|33
|26
|7
|38
|7
|Bolton
|23
|10
|7
|6
|27
|20
|7
|37
|8
|Peterborough
|24
|11
|2
|11
|39
|31
|8
|35
|9
|Port Vale
|24
|10
|5
|9
|27
|32
|-5
|35
|10
|Exeter
|25
|9
|7
|9
|38
|36
|2
|34
|11
|Bristol Rovers
|25
|9
|7
|9
|40
|42
|-2
|34
|12
|Portsmouth
|22
|7
|10
|5
|29
|27
|2
|31
|13
|Fleetwood
|24
|6
|11
|7
|28
|25
|3
|29
|14
|Oxford Utd
|24
|7
|8
|9
|29
|27
|2
|29
|15
|Shrewsbury
|24
|8
|5
|11
|23
|29
|-6
|29
|16
|Charlton
|24
|6
|10
|8
|36
|35
|1
|28
|17
|Lincoln City
|22
|6
|10
|6
|22
|27
|-5
|28
|18
|Cheltenham
|23
|8
|4
|11
|18
|25
|-7
|28
|19
|Cambridge
|23
|7
|3
|13
|21
|34
|-13
|24
|20
|Accrington
|22
|5
|7
|10
|21
|34
|-13
|22
|21
|Burton
|25
|5
|7
|13
|32
|50
|-18
|22
|22
|Morecambe
|24
|4
|9
|11
|24
|34
|-10
|21
|23
|MK Dons
|24
|6
|3
|15
|23
|36
|-13
|21
|24
|Forest Green
|25
|5
|5
|15
|21
|49
|-28
|20
