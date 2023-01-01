Close menu
League Two
NewportNewport County15:00CrawleyCrawley Town
Venue: Rodney Parade

Newport County v Crawley Town

Match report to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient23165235122353
2Stevenage23146334171748
3Northampton23127438241443
4Carlisle24109537251239
5Bradford2311663023739
6Swindon2510872825338
7Mansfield2411583331238
8Doncaster2411493034-437
9Walsall2310672921836
10Salford2310583023735
11Barrow23112102928135
12Sutton United25105102531-635
13Stockport23104933231034
14Wimbledon249782928134
15Tranmere249692520533
16Grimsby238692627-130
17Crewe227781927-828
18Newport2366112125-424
19Harrogate2365123036-623
20Crawley2356122437-1321
21Colchester2455142131-1020
22Hartlepool2447132445-2119
23Rochdale2243151835-1715
24Gillingham222812727-2014
