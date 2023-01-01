Close menu
Scottish Premiership
RangersRangers0CelticCeltic1

Rangers v Celtic

Rangers

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.01

  2. Squad number2Player nameTavernier
    Average rating

    5.85

  3. Squad number6Player nameGoldson
    Average rating

    6.03

  4. Squad number26Player nameDavies
    Average rating

    5.59

  5. Squad number31Player nameBarisic
    Average rating

    5.70

  6. Squad number18Player nameKamara
    Average rating

    5.73

  7. Squad number4Player nameLundstram
    Average rating

    5.39

  8. Squad number30Player nameSakala
    Average rating

    5.81

  9. Squad number71Player nameTillman
    Average rating

    5.71

  10. Squad number14Player nameKent
    Average rating

    6.10

  11. Squad number20Player nameMorelos
    Average rating

    5.56

Substitutes

    No players have been substituted yet

Celtic

Starting XI

  1. Squad number1Player nameHart
    Average rating

    4.96

  2. Squad number2Player nameJohnston
    Average rating

    5.90

  3. Squad number20Player nameCarter-Vickers
    Average rating

    6.21

  4. Squad number4Player nameStarfelt
    Average rating

    6.04

  5. Squad number3Player nameTaylor
    Average rating

    6.31

  6. Squad number42Player nameMcGregor
    Average rating

    6.65

  7. Squad number33Player nameO'Riley
    Average rating

    6.32

  8. Squad number41Player nameHatate
    Average rating

    6.63

  9. Squad number49Player nameForrest
    Average rating

    6.21

  10. Squad number8Player nameFuruhashi
    Average rating

    6.72

  11. Squad number38Player nameMaeda
    Average rating

    6.87

Substitutes

  1. Squad number88Player nameJuranovic
    Average rating

    7.67

Line-ups

Rangers

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1McGregor
  • 2Tavernier
  • 6Goldson
  • 26Davies
  • 31Barisic
  • 18Kamara
  • 4Lundstram
  • 30Sakala
  • 71Tillman
  • 14Kent
  • 20Morelos

Substitutes

  • 8Jack
  • 9Colak
  • 19Sands
  • 23Wright
  • 25Roofe
  • 33McLaughlin
  • 37Arfield
  • 38King
  • 44Devine

Celtic

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Hart
  • 2Johnston
  • 20Carter-Vickers
  • 4Starfelt
  • 3TaylorSubstituted forJuranovicat 21'minutes
  • 42McGregor
  • 33O'Riley
  • 41Hatate
  • 49Forrest
  • 8Furuhashi
  • 38Maeda

Substitutes

  • 7Giakoumakis
  • 11Abada
  • 13Mooy
  • 17Neves Filipe
  • 18Kobayashi
  • 25Bernabei
  • 28Abildgaard
  • 29Bain
  • 88Juranovic
Referee:
John Beaton

Match Stats

Home TeamRangersAway TeamCeltic
Possession
Home38%
Away62%
Shots
Home3
Away3
Shots on Target
Home2
Away1
Corners
Home2
Away1
Fouls
Home5
Away3

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.

  2. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Daizen Maeda.

  3. Post update

    Daizen Maeda (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  4. Post update

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

  5. Post update

    Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alistair Johnston.

  6. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.

  7. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Glen Kamara.

  8. Post update

    Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).

  9. Post update

    John Lundstram (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  10. Post update

    Matt O'Riley (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  11. Post update

    Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).

  12. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Alistair Johnston tries a through ball, but James Forrest is caught offside.

  13. Post update

    Hand ball by Glen Kamara (Rangers).

  14. Post update

    Reo Hatate (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

  16. Substitution

    Substitution, Celtic. Josip Juranovic replaces Greg Taylor because of an injury.

  17. Post update

    Offside, Celtic. Greg Taylor tries a through ball, but Kyogo Furuhashi is caught offside.

  18. Post update

    Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  19. Post update

    Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).

  20. Post update

    Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Allan McGregor.

