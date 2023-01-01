Rangers v Celtic

Attempt blocked. Reo Hatate (Celtic) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Daizen Maeda.
How to play
Rate players out of 10 throughout or after the game. The rater will close 30 minutes after the final whistle.
Rangers
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.01
- Squad number2Player nameTavernierAverage rating
5.85
- Squad number6Player nameGoldsonAverage rating
6.03
- Squad number26Player nameDaviesAverage rating
5.59
- Squad number31Player nameBarisicAverage rating
5.70
- Squad number18Player nameKamaraAverage rating
5.73
- Squad number4Player nameLundstramAverage rating
5.39
- Squad number30Player nameSakalaAverage rating
5.81
- Squad number71Player nameTillmanAverage rating
5.71
- Squad number14Player nameKentAverage rating
6.10
- Squad number20Player nameMorelosAverage rating
5.56
Substitutes
Avg
No players have been substituted yet
Celtic
Starting XI
Avg
- Squad number1Player nameHartAverage rating
4.96
- Squad number2Player nameJohnstonAverage rating
5.90
- Squad number20Player nameCarter-VickersAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number4Player nameStarfeltAverage rating
6.04
- Squad number3Player nameTaylorAverage rating
6.31
- Squad number42Player nameMcGregorAverage rating
6.65
- Squad number33Player nameO'RileyAverage rating
6.32
- Squad number41Player nameHatateAverage rating
6.63
- Squad number49Player nameForrestAverage rating
6.21
- Squad number8Player nameFuruhashiAverage rating
6.72
- Squad number38Player nameMaedaAverage rating
6.87
Substitutes
Avg
- Squad number88Player nameJuranovicAverage rating
7.67
Line-ups
Rangers
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 1McGregor
- 2Tavernier
- 6Goldson
- 26Davies
- 31Barisic
- 18Kamara
- 4Lundstram
- 30Sakala
- 71Tillman
- 14Kent
- 20Morelos
Substitutes
- 8Jack
- 9Colak
- 19Sands
- 23Wright
- 25Roofe
- 33McLaughlin
- 37Arfield
- 38King
- 44Devine
Celtic
Formation 4-3-3
- 1Hart
- 2Johnston
- 20Carter-Vickers
- 4Starfelt
- 3TaylorSubstituted forJuranovicat 21'minutes
- 42McGregor
- 33O'Riley
- 41Hatate
- 49Forrest
- 8Furuhashi
- 38Maeda
Substitutes
- 7Giakoumakis
- 11Abada
- 13Mooy
- 17Neves Filipe
- 18Kobayashi
- 25Bernabei
- 28Abildgaard
- 29Bain
- 88Juranovic
- Referee:
- John Beaton
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home38%
- Away62%
- Shots
- Home3
- Away3
- Shots on Target
- Home2
- Away1
- Corners
- Home2
- Away1
- Fouls
- Home5
- Away3
Live Text
Post update
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Daizen Maeda.
Post update
Daizen Maeda (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).
Post update
Corner, Rangers. Conceded by Alistair Johnston.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Fashion Sakala (Rangers) right footed shot from the right side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ryan Kent (Rangers) right footed shot from the centre of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Glen Kamara.
Post update
Foul by Kyogo Furuhashi (Celtic).
Post update
John Lundstram (Rangers) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Matt O'Riley (Celtic) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by John Lundstram (Rangers).
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Alistair Johnston tries a through ball, but James Forrest is caught offside.
Post update
Hand ball by Glen Kamara (Rangers).
Post update
Reo Hatate (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).
Substitution
Substitution, Celtic. Josip Juranovic replaces Greg Taylor because of an injury.
Post update
Offside, Celtic. Greg Taylor tries a through ball, but Kyogo Furuhashi is caught offside.
Post update
Greg Taylor (Celtic) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Fashion Sakala (Rangers).
Post update
Corner, Celtic. Conceded by Allan McGregor.