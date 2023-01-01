Brentford v Liverpool

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Ivan Toney scored his 20th Premier League goal of 2022 during Brentford's away win at West Ham on 30 December

TEAM NEWS

Brentford top scorer Ivan Toney is in contention to face Liverpool, three days after being stretchered off against West Ham.

The forward's muscle injury is "not significant", according to head coach Thomas Frank.

New Liverpool signing Cody Gakpo awaits a work permit and may not be able to make his debut on Monday.

Andy Robertson, James Milner, Roberto Firmino and Harvey Elliott will all have their fitness assessed.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Brentford are winless in nine matches against Liverpool in all competitions since a 2-1 top-flight home victory in November 1938 (D2, L7).

However, Liverpool's solitary win in their past four competitive away games against Brentford came back in October 1983. Ian Rush scored twice in a 4-1 triumph at Griffin Park in the League Cup.

Brentford

Brentford's current five-match unbeaten league run is their longest in the top flight since a streak of six between February and March 1939.

The Bees have scored two or more goals in four successive top-flight games for the first time since 1946.

Thomas Frank's side have never lost a Premier League match when scoring first, winning 14 times and drawing the other four.

It's three successive home draws for Brentford, whose only league defeat at the Community Stadium this season was 3-0 by Arsenal in September.

Ivan Toney has scored 12 Premier League goals this season, equalling his final tally for 2021-22.

Toney can become the first Brentford player to score in four consecutive top-flight matches since David McCulloch in January-February 1938.

Liverpool

Liverpool have earned four Premier League wins in a row for the first time since a run of 10 victories between January and April last year.

They have only won their opening league fixture of the calendar year in two of the past eight attempts (D3, L3).

The Reds have dropped 20 points in their 16 league matches this season, just two points fewer than in the whole of 2021-22.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain can make his 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool.

Darwin Nunez has had 13 shots without scoring in his last two league games. His combined expected goals tally for those games was 1.82.

