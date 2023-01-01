Gateshead v York City

GatesheadGateshead15:00YorkYork City
Match details to follow.
Last updated on .From the section National League
Match details to follow.
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Notts County
|25
|17
|7
|1
|65
|24
|41
|58
|2
|Wrexham
|23
|16
|5
|2
|60
|19
|41
|53
|3
|Chesterfield
|23
|15
|4
|4
|49
|27
|22
|49
|4
|Woking
|24
|14
|4
|6
|43
|24
|19
|46
|5
|Barnet
|22
|12
|3
|7
|42
|39
|3
|39
|6
|Southend
|24
|9
|8
|7
|30
|21
|9
|35
|7
|Eastleigh
|25
|10
|5
|10
|31
|30
|1
|35
|8
|Bromley
|23
|9
|7
|7
|32
|29
|3
|34
|9
|Wealdstone
|24
|9
|7
|8
|29
|35
|-6
|34
|10
|Solihull Moors
|22
|9
|6
|7
|35
|29
|6
|33
|11
|Altrincham
|25
|8
|9
|8
|37
|45
|-8
|33
|12
|Dag & Red
|21
|9
|5
|7
|35
|36
|-1
|32
|13
|Halifax
|24
|9
|5
|10
|24
|31
|-7
|32
|14
|Boreham Wood
|22
|8
|7
|7
|26
|23
|3
|31
|15
|Dorking
|26
|8
|6
|12
|43
|59
|-16
|30
|16
|Maidenhead United
|25
|8
|5
|12
|27
|34
|-7
|29
|17
|York
|24
|7
|7
|10
|26
|27
|-1
|28
|18
|Yeovil
|24
|5
|12
|7
|20
|22
|-2
|27
|19
|Aldershot
|23
|8
|2
|13
|32
|39
|-7
|26
|20
|Oldham
|23
|5
|6
|12
|25
|39
|-14
|21
|21
|Maidstone United
|25
|5
|6
|14
|30
|54
|-24
|21
|22
|Gateshead
|23
|4
|8
|11
|28
|38
|-10
|20
|23
|Torquay
|25
|4
|7
|14
|28
|49
|-21
|19
|24
|Scunthorpe
|25
|3
|7
|15
|29
|53
|-24
|16
