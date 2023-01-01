Close menu
Scottish League One
DunfermlineDunfermlinePFalkirkFalkirkP
Match postponed - Frozen Pitch

Dunfermline Athletic v Falkirk

    This match has been postponed to play at a later date.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Dunfermline18116127111639
2FC Edinburgh19112637261135
3Falkirk1895436221432
4Alloa198563527829
5Airdrieonians188553325829
6Montrose198562925429
7Queen of Sth207583334-126
8Kelty Hearts2073102028-824
9Clyde1924132340-1710
10Peterhead1814131045-357
View full Scottish League One table

