Close menu

Cody Gakpo: Liverpool in advanced talks to sign forward from PSV Eindhoven

By Mandeep SangheraBBC Sport

Last updated on .From the section Liverpoolcomments40

Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.

The 23-year-old had an impressive World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as he helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals.

Liverpool have made a move for Gakpo with forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.

The fee for the winger is expected to be between 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m).

Manchester United have been heavily linkedexternal-link with a move for Gakpo.

Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk spoke glowingly about his club and international team-mate during the 2022 World Cup.

"Hopefully Cody can go to the moon and back," said Van Dijk during the tournament in Qatar. "He is a very good player and a good boy too.

"What we see in training is what you see on the pitch. There is still so much potential and I hope he can carry on showing it for us. We are very happy with him."

How to follow Liverpool on the BBC bannerLiverpool banner footer

Comments

Join the conversation

39 comments

  • Comment posted by Peter, today at 21:59

    Still spending the Coutinho money

  • Comment posted by Gurner, today at 21:59

    Don’t think he’s all that. Why we wasting time and money on bit part winger

  • Comment posted by Wandering Wolf, today at 21:58

    But But But its there Midfield that is SO OLD

  • Comment posted by jaduh, today at 21:57

    When there's no news then let's talk about what's happening NOT!!! .btw looks like west ham are looking to be relegated with the form they are in.

  • Comment posted by Boaty McBoatface, today at 21:56

    We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by Richard, today at 21:55

    As usual BBC United 100% wrong again. Claiming they were favourites to sign him. You do know there's 19 other clubs BBC?

    • Reply posted by jaduh, today at 21:59

      jaduh replied:
      Yes Liverpool!!!.

  • Comment posted by jimbob, today at 21:55

    Anyone else get the feeling a takeover is done, this plus £100 bid for enzo Fernández, also front runners for Bellingham and he isn’t going for under 100m. Either the clubs has been sold or FSG are ripping up their business model

    • Reply posted by welshbilly, today at 21:58

      welshbilly replied:
      Or they are just bs stories written by people who haven't got a clue what's going on.

  • Comment posted by duffspur, today at 21:54

    Surely their midfield is more of a priority? This lad is quality no doubt but I would have thought upgrading Milner, Ox and Keita would have been their first priority. Good signing regardless though.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 22:00

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by EPH, today at 21:53

    Englishman from NL here…

    Gakpo can be a great finisher. Work rate isn’t par with Prem (yet).

    Scoring in the Eredivisie is like scoring in the Scottish Prem. Easy.

    • Reply posted by Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery, today at 21:57

      Mike Torrinos Cellphone Battery replied:
      We’re just double checking this comment.

  • Comment posted by GloryHunterLiverpoolFan, today at 21:52

    Not all that

  • Comment posted by tbizzlemanizzle, today at 21:51

    City fan here, but what a cracking signing this is, especially for the money being touted. I know there’s other areas of the squad probably more in need but this seems a classic opportunistic transfer. Fair play Liverpool.

    • Reply posted by Fr, today at 21:54

      Fr replied:
      no chance he chooses pool 😂😭

  • Comment posted by Edward, today at 21:51

    United don't need another winger.. I didn't think Liverpool did either

    • Reply posted by chriswvtr, today at 21:55

      chriswvtr replied:
      We played Oxlade Chamberlain at LW tonight. We need a winger.

  • Comment posted by Dean, today at 21:49

    Top level football all about the money. The US draft system at least makes a more competitive system, Newcastle the perfect example of what loads of money cam do to a team, just as it did with Chelsea & Man City. Money buys success.

    • Reply posted by welshbilly, today at 22:00

      welshbilly replied:
      You mean the same as liverpool in the 80s and united the 90s

  • Comment posted by Leather Bottle, today at 21:48

    IF he does sign then it won’t be long before United fans are on here telling us they “never rated him anyway” 😂

    • Reply posted by finnharpsman, today at 21:51

      finnharpsman replied:
      I am telling you now as a Manchester fan that I hope Liverpool sign him. Let's review in December 2024.

  • Comment posted by kopite, today at 21:48

    Spoiler alert this story is false he is going to Man utd.

  • Comment posted by matt, today at 21:47

    Wait Wut.

  • Comment posted by Gandalf, today at 21:47

    Another big money forward?! United did this a number of years ago - just kept signing more and more forwards even though their weak points were actually further back in their team. It’s nice to be attack-minded but eventually you risk an unbalanced squad.

    • Reply posted by TheFridge, today at 21:53

      TheFridge replied:
      It's just the midfield that needs sorting. Hopefully that will get sorted by the end of the summer. This smells like the Salah replacement.

  • Comment posted by Zug, today at 21:47

    A solid midfielder should be the priority.

    • Reply posted by Uptheimps, today at 21:48

      Uptheimps replied:
      I think a creative one would be better.

  • Comment posted by jimmy, today at 21:45

    Good player

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport