Cody Gakpo: Liverpool in advanced talks to sign forward from PSV Eindhoven
Last updated on .From the section Liverpool
Liverpool are in advanced talks to sign Dutch forward Cody Gakpo from PSV Eindhoven.
The 23-year-old had an impressive World Cup in Qatar, scoring three goals as he helped the Netherlands reach the quarter-finals.
Liverpool have made a move for Gakpo with forwards Luis Diaz and Diogo Jota facing lengthy spells on the sidelines.
The fee for the winger is expected to be between 40-50m euros (£35.4m-£44.3m).
Manchester United have been heavily linked with a move for Gakpo.
Liverpool and Netherlands defender Virgil van Dijk spoke glowingly about his club and international team-mate during the 2022 World Cup.
"Hopefully Cody can go to the moon and back," said Van Dijk during the tournament in Qatar. "He is a very good player and a good boy too.
"What we see in training is what you see on the pitch. There is still so much potential and I hope he can carry on showing it for us. We are very happy with him."
- Visit our Liverpool page for all the latest Reds news, analysis and fan views
- You can now get Liverpool news notifications in the BBC Sport app - find out more
- Podcast: The Red Kop - listen to the latest episode on BBC Sounds
- Our coverage of Liverpool is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
- Everything Liverpool - go straight to all the best content
Gakpo can be a great finisher. Work rate isn’t par with Prem (yet).
Scoring in the Eredivisie is like scoring in the Scottish Prem. Easy.