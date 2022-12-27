Close menu

Scottish transfer gossip: Ladislav Almasi, Jeremie Frimpong, Steven Gerrard, Craig Gordon

Last updated on .From the section Scottish

Celtic will turn to previous target Ladislav Almasi, the 23-year-old Slovakia and Banik Ostrava striker, if they fail to land South Korea's Cho Gue-sung. (Rudolf Ludvik via Daily Record)external-link

Celtic could be set for a significant sell-on fee as Real Madrid have made an enquiry for their £45m-rated former defender Jeremie Frimpong, now at Bayer Leverkusen. (The Scotsman)external-link

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is an outside contender to become the new Norwich City boss. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Aberdeen and Hibernian are chasing Burnley's 32-year-old Republic of Ireland defender Kevin Long, who is out of contract in the summer. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Celtic are set to terminate their loan deal with Rubin Kazan for Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Ex-defender Steven Pressley is backing Craig Gordon to play again after his broken leg and surpass more of his Hearts records. (Daily Record)external-link

Dundee United manager Liam Fox has known Gordon since they were teenagers and is in no doubt the Hearts keeper will make a comeback. (The Courier)external-link

Gordon's replacement Zander Clark says his first Hearts start will be bittersweet as he reveals how much the Scotland keeper has helped him in national team squads. (Daily Record)external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale thinks Steven Davis is a future Ibrox manager in waiting. (Scottish Sun)external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits he is under pressure to end the team's losing streak and the game against Kilmarnock is "must-win". (Press & Journal)external-link

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt says he was not to blame for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet's nightmare knee injury. (The Scotsman)external-link

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales says the Dons are underachieving but will soon start racking up points. (Daily Record)external-link

Fleetwood manager Scott Brown says ex-St Johnstone player Shaun Rooney "let himself down" when he created "World War Three" and got sent off against Sheffield Wednesday. (Daily Record)external-link

