Celtic will turn to previous target Ladislav Almasi, the 23-year-old Slovakia and Banik Ostrava striker, if they fail to land South Korea's Cho Gue-sung. (Rudolf Ludvik via Daily Record) external-link

Celtic could be set for a significant sell-on fee as Real Madrid have made an enquiry for their £45m-rated former defender Jeremie Frimpong, now at Bayer Leverkusen. (The Scotsman) external-link

Former Rangers manager Steven Gerrard is an outside contender to become the new Norwich City boss. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen and Hibernian are chasing Burnley's 32-year-old Republic of Ireland defender Kevin Long, who is out of contract in the summer. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Celtic are set to terminate their loan deal with Rubin Kazan for Danish midfielder Oliver Abildgaard. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Ex-defender Steven Pressley is backing Craig Gordon to play again after his broken leg and surpass more of his Hearts records. (Daily Record) external-link

Dundee United manager Liam Fox has known Gordon since they were teenagers and is in no doubt the Hearts keeper will make a comeback. (The Courier) external-link

Gordon's replacement Zander Clark says his first Hearts start will be bittersweet as he reveals how much the Scotland keeper has helped him in national team squads. (Daily Record) external-link

Rangers boss Michael Beale thinks Steven Davis is a future Ibrox manager in waiting. (Scottish Sun) external-link

Aberdeen boss Jim Goodwin admits he is under pressure to end the team's losing streak and the game against Kilmarnock is "must-win". (Press & Journal) external-link

Celtic defender Carl Starfelt says he was not to blame for Hibernian striker Kevin Nisbet's nightmare knee injury. (The Scotsman) external-link

Aberdeen defender Liam Scales says the Dons are underachieving but will soon start racking up points. (Daily Record) external-link

Fleetwood manager Scott Brown says ex-St Johnstone player Shaun Rooney "let himself down" when he created "World War Three" and got sent off against Sheffield Wednesday. (Daily Record) external-link