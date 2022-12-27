Last updated on .From the section European Football

Blind played every match of the Netherlands' run to the World Cup quarter-finals in Qatar

Netherlands defender Daley Blind has agreed to terminate his contract with Ajax six months early, the club confirmed on Tuesday.

The 32-year-old, who joined Ajax's academy aged eight, played 333 times during two spells with the Dutch side.

He has won seven Eredivisie titles with the club and scored 13 goals.

"Over the course of the last few days, we reached an agreement with Daley to terminate his contract," Ajax president Edwin van der Sar said.

"I hope he can find another club to end his successful career with."

Blind, who has played all but one league game this season, moved from Ajax to Manchester United in 2014 and spent four years with the Premier League side before returning to the Amsterdam-based club.

"Together with Daley, we have decided on a match in the ArenA where he can say a proper goodbye to the supporters," Van der Sar added.