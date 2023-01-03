Southampton v Nottingham Forest

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Southampton boss Nathan Jones is the first manager to lose each of his first three Premier League matches since Bruno Lage for Wolves in August 2021

TEAM NEWS

Southampton winger Samuel Edozie will be assessed after he was forced off in the New Year's Eve defeat at Fulham with cramp.

Alex McCarthy, Theo Walcott, Juan Larios and Valentino Livramento remain out.

Nottingham Forest have no new injury concerns for the trip to Southampton.

Jesse Lingard has been ruled out for up to a month with the hamstring injury sustained in the defeat at Manchester United on 27 December.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Southampton have lost all three league games under Nathan Jones and have the worst home record in the Premier League - they have taken only six points from a possible 24 at St Mary's Stadium, and haven't won there since August.

But Nottingham Forest are the top-flight team with the worst record on the road - they have picked up only two points from eight away games, and scored only once.

Forest were great at home to Chelsea on Sunday and deserved to beat them but, for some reason, they don't seem able to play that way away from the City Ground.

Both teams are desperate for a win to climb out of the relegation zone but it's hard to make a case for either of them to come out on top - I'm going for a draw.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

This will be the first meeting between Southampton and Nottingham Forest in any competition since the 2011-12 Championship campaign, when Saints won home and away.

Forest have never lost a Premier League game at Southampton (W3, D2), winning their most recent visit in 1998.

Saints have won the last two meetings in all competitions, as many as they had in their previous 17. They last won three in a row against Forest in January 1984.

Southampton

Southampton have won a league-low six points at home this season.

Saints have lost nine home Premier League matches during 2022, their most in a single calendar year since they were beaten 10 times at The Dell in 1998.

They conceded 31 goals at St Mary's in 2022, their second-worst tally in Premier League history after letting in 38 in 2019.

Saints have won their first league game in each of the last three calendar years, beating Tottenham in 2020, Liverpool in 2021 and Brentford in 2022. They have never done so in four consecutive years.

They lost their most recent Premier League home game against a promoted side when Watford beat them in March. They have not lost consecutive matches against promoted teams since defeats versus Ipswich and Blackburn in 2001.

Nottingham Forest

Nottingham Forest have lost just once in six games in all competitions (W3, D2).

Forest have failed to score in each of their last six away Premier League games, attempting 44 shots with an expected goals ratio of 4.6 without success.

They could go seven consecutive league away matches without scoring for just the second time, having previously done so in 1970.

Forest have won just two points on the road this season, the fewest of any Premier League side.

They have scored only one goal on the road so far, the lowest tally after eight away fixtures of any Premier League team since Crystal Palace were goalless at the same stage in 2017-18.

It also means that Steve Cooper is the first manager to oversee only one goal in his first eight away Premier League matches. Forest have also conceded 22 goals in these games, the most in a manager's first eight away matches since Huddersfield Town let in 24 under former boss Jan Siewert in 2019.

