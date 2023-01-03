Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Julen Lopetegui and Unai Emery have already met once this season, when they were in charge of Sevilla and Villarreal respectively

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa will assess John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Ezri Konsa, who were all substituted because of injury concerns during the win over Tottenham.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez awaits his first appearance since lifting the World Cup with Argentina last month.

Wolves may give a debut to new forward Matheus Cunha, who has been included in the squad for the Villa Park clash.

Boubacar Traore, who was an unused substitute against Manchester United, could feature after a groin injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

We've already seen an improvement from Wolves under Julen Lopetegui. They lost to Manchester United last time out but they ran them very close and played with a bit of purpose, and I am expecting that to continue here.

I like what Unai Emery is doing with Aston Villa too and it will be interesting to see his approach here. They are also a well-drilled side and this should be a close game.

Prediction: 1-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Wolves are looking for a third win in a row in this West Midlands derby, having done the double over Villa last season.

Villa haven't won any of their last six home matches against Wolves in the Premier League (D3, L3).

Aston Villa

Villa have won three of their last four league matches.

Six of their 19 league goals have been scored in the first 15 minutes of games.

Villa have scored just one goal in the final quarter of matches in this season's Premier League, the joint-lowest total along with Wolves.

Ollie Watkins has been involved in at least one goal in his last three home Premier League appearances, with two goals and an assist.

Danny Ings has scored in three successive appearances against Wolves in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Wolves have lost three of their past four league games but earned four points from the last six available away from home.

The 2-1 victory over Everton in their most recent Premier League away fixture ended a 13-match winless run on the road (D3, L10).

Wolves have kept just one clean sheet in their eight away league games this season.

Julen Lopetegui and Unai Emery will become the first managers to meet in both La Liga and the Premier League in the same season.

