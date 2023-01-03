Close menu
Premier League
Aston VillaAston Villa20:00WolvesWolverhampton Wanderers
Venue: Villa Park

Aston Villa v Wolverhampton Wanderers

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Julen Lopetegui and Unai Emery shake hands
Julen Lopetegui and Unai Emery have already met once this season, when they were in charge of Sevilla and Villarreal respectively

TEAM NEWS

Aston Villa will assess John McGinn, Douglas Luiz and Ezri Konsa, who were all substituted because of injury concerns during the win over Tottenham.

Goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez awaits his first appearance since lifting the World Cup with Argentina last month.

Wolves may give a debut to new forward Matheus Cunha, who has been included in the squad for the Villa Park clash.

Boubacar Traore, who was an unused substitute against Manchester United, could feature after a groin injury.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

We've already seen an improvement from Wolves under Julen Lopetegui. They lost to Manchester United last time out but they ran them very close and played with a bit of purpose, and I am expecting that to continue here.

I like what Unai Emery is doing with Aston Villa too and it will be interesting to see his approach here. They are also a well-drilled side and this should be a close game.

Prediction: 1-1

Sutton's full predictions v Modernlove drummer Cian McCluskey

Since the start of last season, Aston Villa have lost all seven of their Premier League games against teams whose name begins with W, losing twice to Watford, twice to Wolves and three times to West Ham.
All these defeats have come since the start of last season: losing twice to Watford, twice to Wolves and three times to West Ham.

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

  • Wolves are looking for a third win in a row in this West Midlands derby, having done the double over Villa last season.
  • Villa haven't won any of their last six home matches against Wolves in the Premier League (D3, L3).

Aston Villa

  • Villa have won three of their last four league matches.
  • Six of their 19 league goals have been scored in the first 15 minutes of games.
  • Villa have scored just one goal in the final quarter of matches in this season's Premier League, the joint-lowest total along with Wolves.
  • Ollie Watkins has been involved in at least one goal in his last three home Premier League appearances, with two goals and an assist.
  • Danny Ings has scored in three successive appearances against Wolves in all competitions.

Wolverhampton Wanderers

  • Wolves have lost three of their past four league games but earned four points from the last six available away from home.
  • The 2-1 victory over Everton in their most recent Premier League away fixture ended a 13-match winless run on the road (D3, L10).
  • Wolves have kept just one clean sheet in their eight away league games this season.
  • Julen Lopetegui and Unai Emery will become the first managers to meet in both La Liga and the Premier League in the same season.

My Aston Villa line-up

Predict Aston Villa's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

My Wolverhampton Wanderers line-up

Predict Wolves' starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!

Everything you need to know about your Premier League team banner
  • Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment
BBC Sport banner footer

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Arsenal16141140142643
2Man City16113244162836
3Newcastle1797132112134
4Man Utd1610242420432
5Tottenham179353325830
6Liverpool1784534221228
7Brentford186843028226
8Fulham177462927225
9Chelsea167452018225
10Brighton167362824424
11Crystal Palace166461721-422
12Aston Villa176381925-621
13Leicester1752102630-417
14Leeds164482329-616
15Bournemouth174491836-1816
16Everton173681320-715
17West Ham1742111322-914
18Nottm Forest173591234-2214
19Wolves1734101026-1613
20Southampton1733111532-1712
View full Premier League table

Top Stories

Elsewhere on the BBC

Also in Sport