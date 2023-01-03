Leeds United v West Ham United

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

West Ham United manager David Moyes is under pressure after five straight defeats

TEAM NEWS

Leeds United forward Patrick Bamford is not expected to feature as he continues his recovery from groin surgery and illness.

Adam Forshaw was taken off at half-time in the draw at Newcastle United but should be available, although Archie Gray and Stuart Dallas remain out.

West Ham United have no new injury concerns for the trip to Elland Road.

Kurt Zouma and Maxwel Cornet are their only absentees.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

Leeds gave Newcastle a decent game last time out and defended well to get a draw. Ordinarily, I would say the way they play suits West Ham but, whatever is wrong with the Hammers, I don't see it improving here.

David Moyes' side have lost their past five Premier League games while only scoring twice and that lack of goals is probably their biggest problem.

I am writing West Ham off here - although I've been wrong about them so often this season, that is probably good news for their fans.

Prediction: 2-1

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Leeds United have lost three of their four Premier League games against West Ham United since returning to the top flight. They had been defeated just twice in the opening 20 Premier League meetings.

West Ham have won their last two Premier League away games at Leeds, as many as they had in their previous 33 league visits to Elland Road. The Hammers have never won three successive league fixtures at Leeds.

Leeds United

Leeds United's draw at Newcastle United last time out featured just their third clean sheet of the season (also a 3-0 win versus Chelsea in August and a 0-0 draw with Aston Villa in October).

Leeds could win their opening Premier League match of consecutive calendar years for the first time in a decade, following a 3-1 triumph against Burnley in 2022.

The Whites have lost their last five Premier League matches against London clubs, despite taking the lead in three of those games. It's Leeds worst league losing run against teams from the capital since 1958 (also five). They have never lost six in a row.

Leeds conceded 35 home Premier League goals in 2022, their most at Elland Road in a single calendar top-flight year since they conceded 40 in 1959.

They also kept just two clean sheets, their fewest ever at home when they've played the full year in the top flight.

Leeds have conceded three goals in each of their last three home Premier League games, losing 3-2 to Fulham, winning 4-3 against Bournemouth and losing 3-1 to Man City. The Whites haven't let in three or more goals in four consecutive home league games since 1960.

West Ham United

West Ham have lost five consecutive Premier League games for the first time since April 2017.

It is the first time David Moyes has suffered five consecutive league defeats since 2005, when his Everton side lost six in a row.

However, the Hammers could win their opening league match in four successive calendar years for the first time.

West Ham have won their last three away league games against Yorkshire sides (twice against Leeds, once against Sheffield United). They last won four in a row in the county between 1938 and 1946 (against Sheffield Wednesday, Barnsley and Bradford Park Avenue twice).

West Ham could become just the second team in Premier League history to win three consecutive away games against the same opponent despite going 1-0 down. Everton did so at West Ham in 2012-13, 2013-14 and 2014-15.

Manager David Moyes has never lost away from home against Leeds United in the Premier League in four previous visits (W3, D1), the joint-most of any manager who hasn't lost there. Only Sir Alex Ferguson, with five, has ever won more Premier League away games at Elland Road.

