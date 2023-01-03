Crystal Palace v Tottenham Hotspur

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte was outspoken after his side's 2-0 home defeat by Aston Villa on New Year's Day

TEAM NEWS

Crystal Palace are again without the suspended Tyrick Mitchell, but James Tomkins is back from a ban.

Nathan Ferguson, Sam Johnstone and James McArthur are out injured.

Tottenham midfielder Yves Bissouma received his fifth booking of the season against Aston Villa so will serve a one-match ban.

Spurs await news on whether Dejan Kulusevski will be available, but Rodrigo Bentancur, Lucas Moura and Richarlison remain out.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

This is a game between two teams who are both so inconsistent it is hard to know exactly what to expect.

I really don't have a clue whether Tottenham will turn up, but if they don't win then I do know that their manager Antonio Conte will have an excuse ready - it's never his fault, is it?

I don't think Spurs have been good enough all season and I can understand why their fans have been so frustrated when they have phoned up to complain on about Conte's style of football on BBC Radio 5 Live's 606.

Crystal Palace's performances have also been very up and down. Although they got a good win against Bournemouth last time out, there is no guarantee they will follow that up here and carry the same attacking threat we know they possess.

In fact, it's far more likely they will find a way of stuffing this up, regardless of how Tottenham play.

Prediction: 1-2

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Crystal Palace are aiming to earn consecutive home league victories against Spurs for the first time, having won the corresponding fixture 3-0 last season.

Among Premier League sides they have played more than 20 times, Tottenham only have a higher win rate against Sunderland (66%) than they do versus Crystal Palace (58%).

Crystal Palace

Palace are looking to avoid consecutive home league defeats for the first time since January to February last year.

They have lost their first league game of a calendar year on each of the last seven occasions the match has been a London derby, a run which began with a 4-1 loss at Arsenal in 1990. Their first Premier League match of 2022 was a 3-2 home defeat by West Ham.

The Eagles have won just two of their last 15 Premier League games in January (D6, L7), beating both Sheffield United and Wolves in 2021.

Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham's current run of 10 away London derbies without a victory in the league is the longest in their history.

Spurs have conceded the first goal in seven successive league matches for the first time since September to November 2010.

Antonio Conte's side could concede at least twice in eight consecutive league games for the first time since November 1988.

They have gone two goals behind in four of their past five away league fixtures.

Tottenham players have made a combined five errors leading to opposition goals this season, two more than any other Premier League side. Goalkeeper Hugo Lloris is responsible for three of them.

Conte has lost two of his five league matches against Crystal Palace, both with Chelsea in 2017. He's only lost more Premier League games as a manager against Manchester United.

Harry Kane has been involved in eight goals in his last six league appearances against Palace, scoring five and assisting three.

