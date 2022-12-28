Last updated on .From the section Liverpool

Spearing posted pictures of his treatment after club blood tests revealed a hormone deficiency

Former Liverpool midfielder Jay Spearing has been diagnosed with a rare disorder of the adrenal glands after being rushed to hospital on Saturday.

The 34-year-old, who made 55 appearances for the Reds between 2008 and 2013, has been working as an age-grade coach at Liverpool.

He is one of about 300 new cases of Addison's Disease each year in the UK.

"Don't ignore changes in your body, no matter how small, get them checked out!" he wrote on Instagram. external-link

Blood tests by Liverpool's medical department revealed he was close to falling into adrenal crisis, a potentially fatal condition caused by a drop in the cortisol hormone. external-link

"It's took me a minute to get my head around it, but I am thankful that now it's been diagnosed it can be controlled and managed through hormone replacement treatment," wrote Spearing.

Spearing (far left) has been coaching since finishing his top-level playing career

"It's not something that I will allow to affect or dictate my life.

"Thinking back, I have been ignoring symptoms and changes in my body (a cracking tan for a start) for over a year."

Addison's Disease - where the adrenal glands that sit on top of your kidneys do not produce enough hormones - can cause areas of darkened skin.

The National Health Service says symptoms can "largely be controlled". external-link

"Most people with the condition have a normal lifespan and are able to live an active life with few limitations," it adds.

In addition to working as Liverpool's under-18 coach, Spearing has been registered as an over-age player for the club's under-21 side, helping the development of its elite prospects.

Tyler Morton, Stefan Bajcetic and Paul Glatzel were among those to wish him well on social media, along with club captain and former team-mate Jordan Henderson.