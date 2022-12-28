Last updated on .From the section Raith Rovers

Gordon Smith, who has been advising prospective buyers of Raith, at a friendly between Hibernian and Rovers earlier this month

Raith Rovers majority shareholder John Sim is in talks with representatives of a Hong Kong-based company about selling his controlling interest in the club.

Silverbear Capital Inc made contact with Sim through representatives based in Switzerland about six weeks ago.

Silverbear chief executive Peter Chun is thought to be keen to buy a Scottish club and Rovers require investment.

The club stated two weeks ago that their run of financial losses in recent years was unsustainable.

Former Scottish FA and Rangers chief executive Gordon Smith has been advising the prospective buyers and Silverbear is understood to be keen on him staying on in some capacity should a deal be concluded.

Rovers' manager Ian Murray and the club's players have been informed of the interest in buying the club.

Since the club was taken over in 2005 the "average operating loss has been around £150,000 a season", although a debt of about £500,000 has been paid off.