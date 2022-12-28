Last updated on .From the section Women's Football

Brighton & Hove Albion have named Jens Scheuer as Hope Powell's successor as head coach, subject to the German being granted a work permit.

Amy Merricks has been in caretaker charge of the WSL's second-bottom side since the ex-England boss resigned in October after an 8-0 loss to Tottenham.

"I'm very excited to work for the team and the club," said Scheuer, 44, who left Bayern Munich earlier this year.

"The facilities are the best I have ever seen," he said.

"I had good talks with technical director David Weir. The first time we spoke it was clear for me that I wanted to come here and build a team which can grow and move up the table.

"I'm very excited for the future and can't wait to get started."

Subject to his work permit being granted, Scheuer's first match in charge will be a crucial one, with the Seagulls playing at the WSL's bottom club Leicester City on 15 January when the season resumes.