Only six players have scored more than one goal for Cardiff City in the Championship this season

Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson says he is still looking at the Championship play-off places but admits they need to find "that killer instinct".

The Bluebirds are the lowest scoring team in the Championship, netting just 20 times in 24 games.

Cardiff passed up a number of opportunities in Boxing Day's goalless encounter with Queen's Park Rangers, their third draw in a row.

"We are creating the opportunities and giving up hardly any," said Hudson.

"That is a platform to build on but we need to find that killer instinct for sure, it's something we are all aware of."

Cardiff are currently 20th in the Championship, just two points and two places above the relegation zone.

But given the hotly contested nature of the division, the Bluebirds are less than three wins from fifth place Norwich City.

"I'm always looking up, it's so tight," said Hudson.

"We're a couple wins away from being about seventh or eighth so we'll continue to look up, be positive and put performances in.

"We know we can keep teams out but we have to go put the ball in the net at the other end.

"It would be a bigger concern if we weren't getting in the positions to score, but it is about that responsibility of putting the ball in the back of the net."

Cardiff striker Kion Etete, who missed the target with the Bluebirds' two best opportunities against QPR, faces a late fitness test before the trip to Coventry on Thursday.

The 21-year-old, who joined Cardiff from Tottenham on a three-year deal in August, has showed glimmers of his potential in recent games.

And Hudson hopes the focus on improving how clinical they are as a team in training will help Etete and others get the Bluebirds moving up the table.

"We've got to recreate the moments where they will get chances in training," added Hudson.

"The levels have been very good, the design of the sessions is to recreate those moments so when they're in the game they realise they've been in the situation before.

"We're in the areas to score goals, we're working on it, we will continue to work on it, it's all about belief."

Cardiff may be boosted up front by the imminent return of forward Isaac Davies.

The Welsh winger has been out since June through injury, but Hudson confirmed he is back with the squad and pushing to get involved.