Last updated on .From the section Gillingham

Tom Nichols has scored four times for Crawley Town this season, including one against Premier League Fulham in the Carabao Cup

Gillingham have signed striker Tom Nichols from fellow League Two club Crawley Town for an undisclosed fee.

Nichols, 29, will officially join on 1 January subject to EFL ratification.

If cleared, Gills manager Neil Harris will hope to include him in their squad for the game at Stevenage the following day.

The Kent club are bottom of League Two and have managed just six goals in their 21 league games this campaign.

Nichols scored 29 times in 109 games for Crawley, including four in 23 appearances this season.