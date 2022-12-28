Bolton Wanderers are in the play-off places in League One and the last eight of the Papa Johns Trophy heading into the new year

Manager Ian Evatt has insisted there is "more to come" from his high-flying Bolton Wanderers side in 2023.

Bolton are currently fifth in League One following their 0-0 draw with Derby County on Tuesday.

They started 2022 down in 15th, so Evatt is pleased at how the Trotters have come on over the past 12 months.

"From where we started the year to where we're ending it is very pleasing, but I still think there is more to come from this group," he said.

The Bolton boss told BBC Radio Manchester: "There is definitely a lot more to come. There are young players that are getting better all the time."

The goalless draw with Derby was watched by 25,428 at the University of Bolton Stadium, Bolton's highest attendance since they were last in the Premier League in 2012.

They have ended 15 out of their 22 rounds of league games in the top six as they chase a return to the Championship after they were relegated in 2018-19, and they are also in the quarter-finals of the Papa Johns Trophy.

'We're trying to do it a different way'

Having led Bolton out of League Two at the first attempt after they went straight through League One amid financial woes in 2019-20, this is Evatt's third season at the club and he is looking to kick on from last season's ninth-placed finish.

"We are asking for progress here at this football club," said Evatt. "We have given people that.

"But you don't go from A to Z and miss out every other letter of the alphabet.

"It's slower progress than what many people would like but as long as there is progression, I'm OK with that.

"We're trying to do it in a different way to others. We're trying to be sustainable and look after the club's finances, and I think we're going about things in the right way.

"Hopefully next year is equally as good as this one and we can get ourselves in and around the top six."