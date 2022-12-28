Close menu
French Ligue 1
PSGParis Saint Germain1StrasbourgStrasbourg1

Paris Saint Germain v Strasbourg



Line-ups

PSG

Formation 4-3-1-2

  • 99G Donnarumma
  • 26Mukiele
  • 4Ramos
  • 5Marquinhos
  • 31Bitshiabu
  • 8Ruiz
  • 6Verratti
  • 17Vitinha
  • 10Neymar
  • 44Ekitike
  • 7Mbappé

Substitutes

  • 1Navas
  • 2Hakimi
  • 15Danilo
  • 16Rico
  • 19Sarabia
  • 28Soler
  • 33Zaïre-Emery
  • 34Housni
  • 35Gharbi

Strasbourg

Formation 4-1-2-1-2

  • 1Sels
  • 29Doukouré
  • 22Nyamsi
  • 24Djiku
  • 5Perrin
  • 14Prcic
  • 17Bellegarde
  • 19Diarra
  • 10Thomasson
  • 25Ajorque
  • 9Gameiro

Substitutes

  • 6Aholou
  • 12Mothiba
  • 20Diallo
  • 27Sissoko
  • 31Nuss
  • 33Saettel
  • 35Bouebari
  • 40Risser
Referee:
Clément Turpin

Match Stats

Home TeamPSGAway TeamStrasbourg
Possession
Home76%
Away24%
Shots
Home5
Away7
Shots on Target
Home3
Away3
Corners
Home4
Away3
Fouls
Home2
Away10

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  2. Post update

    Foul by Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg).

  3. Second Half

    Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 1, Strasbourg 0.

  4. Half Time

    First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Strasbourg 0.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele with a cross.

  6. Post update

    Attempt missed. Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ludovic Ajorque following a corner.

  7. Post update

    Attempt missed. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde with a cross following a corner.

  8. Post update

    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by El Chadaille Bitshiabu.

  9. Post update

    Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).

  10. Post update

    Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  12. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg).

  13. Post update

    Attempt missed. Sanjin Prcic (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.

  14. Post update

    Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  15. Post update

    Foul by Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg).

  16. Post update

    Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.

  17. Post update

    Attempt saved. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro with a cross.

  18. Post update

    Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ismaël Doukouré.

  19. Post update

    Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  20. Post update

    Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg).

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Wednesday 28th December 2022

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1PSG1614204493544
2Lens15113126101636
3Rennes1594231141731
4Marseille1593326131330
5Monaco169343223930
6Lille169252923629
7Lorient158432621528
8Lyon167362719824
9Nice155551517-220
10Clermont165471925-619
11Reims153841621-517
12Toulouse154472027-716
13Troyes163672631-515
14Ajaccio164391524-915
15Montpellier154292429-514
16Nantes162861724-714
17Brest163491732-1513
18Auxerre163491634-1813
19Strasbourg161871727-1011
20Angers1622121535-208
View full French Ligue 1 table

