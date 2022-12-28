Paris Saint Germain v Strasbourg

Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Line-ups
PSG
Formation 4-3-1-2
- 99G Donnarumma
- 26Mukiele
- 4Ramos
- 5Marquinhos
- 31Bitshiabu
- 8Ruiz
- 6Verratti
- 17Vitinha
- 10Neymar
- 44Ekitike
- 7Mbappé
Substitutes
- 1Navas
- 2Hakimi
- 15Danilo
- 16Rico
- 19Sarabia
- 28Soler
- 33Zaïre-Emery
- 34Housni
- 35Gharbi
Strasbourg
Formation 4-1-2-1-2
- 1Sels
- 29Doukouré
- 22Nyamsi
- 24Djiku
- 5Perrin
- 14Prcic
- 17Bellegarde
- 19Diarra
- 10Thomasson
- 25Ajorque
- 9Gameiro
Substitutes
- 6Aholou
- 12Mothiba
- 20Diallo
- 27Sissoko
- 31Nuss
- 33Saettel
- 35Bouebari
- 40Risser
- Referee:
- Clément Turpin
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home76%
- Away24%
- Shots
- Home5
- Away7
- Shots on Target
- Home3
- Away3
- Corners
- Home4
- Away3
- Fouls
- Home2
- Away10
Live Text
Foul by Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg).
Second Half
Second Half begins Paris Saint Germain 1, Strasbourg 0.
Half Time
First Half ends, Paris Saint Germain 1, Strasbourg 0.
Attempt missed. Hugo Ekitike (Paris Saint Germain) left footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the left. Assisted by Nordi Mukiele with a cross.
Attempt missed. Gerzino Nyamsi (Strasbourg) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Ludovic Ajorque following a corner.
Attempt missed. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde with a cross following a corner.
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by El Chadaille Bitshiabu.
Foul by Nordi Mukiele (Paris Saint Germain).
Post update
Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg).
Attempt missed. Sanjin Prcic (Strasbourg) right footed shot from outside the box misses to the left. Assisted by Jean-Ricner Bellegarde.
Fabián Ruiz (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Post update
Foul by Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg).
Corner, Strasbourg. Conceded by Gianluigi Donnarumma.
Post update
Attempt saved. Ludovic Ajorque (Strasbourg) header from very close range is saved in the top centre of the goal. Assisted by Kevin Gameiro with a cross.
Corner, Paris Saint Germain. Conceded by Ismaël Doukouré.
Neymar (Paris Saint Germain) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Foul by Adrien Thomasson (Strasbourg).