Chelsea v Manchester City

TEAM NEWS
Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who hasn't played since the World Cup, is still out with a shoulder injury, so Kepa Arrizabalaga will again start.
N'Golo Kante and Reece James are among those still sidelined with injury.
Manchester City will be without Ruben Dias, who has a hamstring problem, while Aymeric Laporte's back issue will be assessed.
Forward Julian Alvarez could feature for the first time since winning the World Cup with Argentina.
CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION
I like Graham Potter and I want him to do well at Stamford Bridge but if you were a Chelsea fan you would be a bit worried about what you had seen under him so far.
His side were lucky to escape with a point against Forest on Sunday but the result isn't the problem, it's more the manner they got it.
I am a Potter fan but I am not seeing any style or identity from his team at the moment, and they will need to put up much more of a fight against City.
I think Manchester City will play with some anger and take out some of the frustration of their draw with Everton here. Chelsea will pose a threat on the break, but they could be overwhelmed at the other end.
Prediction: 0-3
Sutton's full predictions v Modernlove drummer Cian McCluskey
MATCH FACTS
Head-to-head
- Manchester City are aiming to win four consecutive matches against Chelsea for the first time.
- City have won seven of the 10 most recent Premier League meetings, losing the other three.
- Chelsea have failed to score in their last three encounters in all competitions, losing each time.
- The teams will meet again in the FA Cup third round at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.
Chelsea
- Chelsea have lost just one of their past 11 Premier League home games (W6, D4).
- They have only failed to scored once in their last 23 league fixtures at Stamford Bridge.
- The Blues have lost five of their 16 Premier League matches this campaign, only one short of their final tally for last season.
- Chelsea have scored 20 Premier League goals this season, one fewer than the division's leading goalscorer, Manchester City's Erling Haaland.
- Raheem Sterling could become the third player to score a Premier League goal in this fixture for both Chelsea and Manchester City, emulating Nicolas Anelka and Frank Lampard.
Manchester City
- Manchester City have only lost just one of their last 25 away Premier League matches (W18, D6) - that was a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in October.
- City could remain winless in successive Premier League fixtures for the first time since December 2020.
- They have won their opening league game in each of the last 10 calendar years, including a 3-1 victory at Chelsea in 2021.
- Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland has seven goals in his six Premier League away appearances.
My Chelsea line-up
Predict Chelsea's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
My Manchester City line-up
Predict Manchester City's starting XI for their next fixture - remember you can change the formation!
- Our coverage of your Premier League club is bigger and better than ever before - here's everything you need to know to make sure you never miss a moment