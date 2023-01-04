Chelsea v Manchester City

Last updated on .From the section Premier League

Erling Haaland has scored 21 Premier League goals this season, one more than Chelsea's total

TEAM NEWS

Chelsea goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, who hasn't played since the World Cup, is still out with a shoulder injury, so Kepa Arrizabalaga will again start.

N'Golo Kante and Reece James are among those still sidelined with injury.

Manchester City will be without Ruben Dias, who has a hamstring problem, while Aymeric Laporte's back issue will be assessed.

Forward Julian Alvarez could feature for the first time since winning the World Cup with Argentina.

CHRIS SUTTON'S PREDICTION

I like Graham Potter and I want him to do well at Stamford Bridge but if you were a Chelsea fan you would be a bit worried about what you had seen under him so far.

His side were lucky to escape with a point against Forest on Sunday but the result isn't the problem, it's more the manner they got it.

I am a Potter fan but I am not seeing any style or identity from his team at the moment, and they will need to put up much more of a fight against City.

I think Manchester City will play with some anger and take out some of the frustration of their draw with Everton here. Chelsea will pose a threat on the break, but they could be overwhelmed at the other end.

Prediction: 0-3

MATCH FACTS

Head-to-head

Manchester City are aiming to win four consecutive matches against Chelsea for the first time.

City have won seven of the 10 most recent Premier League meetings, losing the other three.

Chelsea have failed to score in their last three encounters in all competitions, losing each time.

The teams will meet again in the FA Cup third round at Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

Chelsea

Chelsea have lost just one of their past 11 Premier League home games (W6, D4).

They have only failed to scored once in their last 23 league fixtures at Stamford Bridge.

The Blues have lost five of their 16 Premier League matches this campaign, only one short of their final tally for last season.

Chelsea have scored 20 Premier League goals this season, one fewer than the division's leading goalscorer, Manchester City's Erling Haaland.

Raheem Sterling could become the third player to score a Premier League goal in this fixture for both Chelsea and Manchester City, emulating Nicolas Anelka and Frank Lampard.

Manchester City

Manchester City have only lost just one of their last 25 away Premier League matches (W18, D6) - that was a 1-0 defeat at Liverpool in October.

City could remain winless in successive Premier League fixtures for the first time since December 2020.

They have won their opening league game in each of the last 10 calendar years, including a 3-1 victory at Chelsea in 2021.

Premier League top scorer Erling Haaland has seven goals in his six Premier League away appearances.

