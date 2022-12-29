Last updated on .From the section Newport

Omar Bogle's penalty proved to be the winner for Newport at Leyton Orient on 1 October

Graham Coughlan says Newport County's victory at Leyton Orient earlier this season will count for nothing when the League Two leaders visit Rodney Parade on Friday (19:45 GMT).

The Exiles are one of only two teams - the other being AFC Wimbledon - who have beaten Orient in the league this season.

Richie Wellens' Orient are seven points clear at the top of the table.

"Orient are the best team in the league," said Newport boss Coughlan.

"You don't need me to tell you that - it goes without saying. They score, they don't concede - they are built on a solid defence. They are on an unbelievable run. It's a great test for us."

Newport are 18th in League Two, eight points above the relegation places, having taken seven points from their last four fourth-tier games.

The Orient victory, in early October, was the most notable result of a challenging league campaign.

Will Evans' goal and an Omar Bogle penalty put Newport, who were then managed by James Rowberry, 2-0 up and they held on to end Orient's unbeaten league record despite Aaron Drinan pulling one goal back.

"I wasn't there," added Coughlan, who took over at Newport three weeks after the Orient triumph.

"I congratulate the team and the management team that were there because any team who beats Leyton Orient, any team who win at Brisbane Road, are a good team.

"But I don't think that result will have any significance whatsoever [on Friday night]. Both clubs are in different places."