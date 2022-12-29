Last updated on .From the section Crawley

Matthew Etherington joined Crawley on 27 November

Crawley Town manager Matthew Etherington has left the League Two club after just 32 days in charge.

The 41-year-old former Tottenham, West Ham and Stoke winger won his first game but then suffered back-to-back home defeats against Hartlepool and Sutton.

His assistant Simon Davies has also departed the Reds, who are six points above the drop zone in 20th place.

Crawley had sacked Kevin Betsy in October before Lewis Young had a 10-game spell as interim boss.

"It has become clear to all involved parties that this partnership is not the right fit to carry the club forward and achieve our goals," director of football and interim chief executive Chris Galley told the club website. external-link

"As a result, we have mutually decided to move in a different direction."

A Crawley statement added the West Sussex club will appoint a new permanent manager "as soon as possible".

Etherington had quit his role as under-21 coach at Peterborough United to join Crawley on 27 November, signing an 18-month contract with the club.