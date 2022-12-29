Last updated on .From the section Watford

Joao Pedro has scored eight goals for Watford this season

Watford could be without top scorer Joao Pedro for up to two months due to ankle ligament damage.

The Brazilian forward, who has netted eight times this season, was injured during the Hornets' 2-0 defeat by Millwall on Boxing Day.

Although he initially attempted to continue, the 21-year-old had to be replaced before half-time.

"He's going to be out for about six to eight weeks. It's a big blow," said Watford boss Slaven Bilic.

"None of the ligaments are completely ruptured, but they all have damage.

"I don't have to tell anybody what Joao means to this team. He's exceptional, he's someone you can build a team around and we will miss him."

Watford, who are in the Championship play-off positions going into Friday's game at Swansea, already have a sizeable injury list.

Dan Gosling is out long-term with an Achilles injury, while fellow midfielders Tom Cleverly, Hamza Choudhury and Imran Louza are also sidelined.