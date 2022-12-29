Last updated on .From the section Newport

Chanka Zimba has also spent time on loan at Northampton Town

Newport County loanees Hayden Lindley, Thierry Nevers and Chanka Zimba are to return to their parent clubs.

Striker Zimba had joined the Exiles on loan from Cardiff City on loan for the season in June.

West Ham winger Nevers and Aston Villa midfielder Lindley had joined season-long loan deals earlier in the season.

County said the players would return to their parent clubs when the transfer window re-opens in January.

They will not feature in Newport's League Two game against Leyton Orient on 30 December.