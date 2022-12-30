Close menu

Pele: Brazil legend's extraordinary career in pictures

Pele smiles for the cameras in 2014
One of the game's first global personalities, Pele scored a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 games

He has been described as a genius, the best of the best, a player who gifted his skills to the whole world. Brazil legend Pele is the iconic sporting figure for a country that regards itself as the game's spiritual home.

From Santos to three World Cup wins and New York Cosmos, here's a look at his life in pictures.

A young Pele jumps into the net after scoring for Santos against Guarani of Paraguay in 1958
Where it all began: A teenage Pele jumps into the net after scoring for Brazilian side Santos, a club he served between 1956 and 1974, against Guarani of Paraguay in 1958
Pele (centre) reacts after Brazil beat Sweden to win the 1958 World Cup final
First World Cup triumph: A 17-year-old Pele leans in to goalkeeper Gilmar as Brazil celebrate beating Sweden 5-2 in the 1958 World Cup final. Pele scored two goals
Pele embraces a team-mate after Brazil win the World Cup in 1962
Celebrations: Pele was a two-time World Cup winner by the age of 21 after Brazil defeated Czechoslovakia in the final in 1962
Pele keeps goal during a Brazil training session at the 1966 World Cup
Pele the keeper: The Brazil legend takes a turn in goal during a training session at Bolton during the 1966 World Cup
Pele exchanges shirts with England's Bobby Moore at the 1970 World Cup
Iconic image: Pele exchanges shirts with England's Bobby Moore at the 1970 World Cup
Pele celebrates winning a third World Cup following Brazil's win over Italy in the 1970 final
History books: In 1970 Pele became the only footballer to win three World Cups after scoring in a 4-1 win over Italy in the final in Mexico City
Pele meets two-year-old Pele Jairzinho Johnson in London
Pele meets Pele: A two-year-old from London named Pele Jairzinho Johnson by his football mad father Tony Johnson, meets his famous namesake before Santos face Fulham at Craven Cottage in 1973
Pele is carried off the pitch by his New York Cosmos team-mates after his final game in 1977
Farewell to a legend: Pele is carried off the pitch by his New York Cosmos team-mates after his final game in 1977. He is credited with scoring a world record 1,281 goals in 1,363 appearances during a 21-year career
Pele and Sylvester Stallone on the set of the film 'Escape to Victory'
Film star: Pele appeared in the 1981 movie 'Escape to Victory' with Sylvester Stallone
US President Bill Clinton meets Pele during a visit to Rio de Janeiro in 1997
Mixing with presidents: Pele and US President Bill Clinton play football in Rio de Janeiro in 1997
Brazil legend Pele embraces Argentina legend Maradona in 2016
Rest in peace legends: Pele and Diego Maradona embrace in 2016. When Argentina icon Maradona passed in 2020, Pele tweeted: "One day, I hope we can play ball together in heaven"
A Brazil fans holds a replica World Cup in front of a picture of Pele at at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
King of the beautiful game: A Brazil fans holds a replica World Cup in front of a picture of Pele at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar
Rio's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue is illuminated in the colours of Brazil's national flag in tribute to Pele
Gone but never forgotten: Rio's iconic Christ the Redeemer statue was illuminated in the colours of Brazil's national flag in tribute to Pele on Thursday. Brazil has declared three days of national mourning
