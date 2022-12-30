Last updated on .From the section Wycombe

The Wycombe players formed a barrier around Tjay De Barr

Wycombe forward Tjay De Barr has been discharged from hospital after collapsing at the end of Thursday's game with Plymouth Argyle at Home Park.

Wycombe confirmed in the early hours of Friday morning to that 22-year-old De Barr had been released.

The club posted on Twitter: "Following a series of tests in hospital, Tjay De Barr has been discharged.

"He is on his way home, accompanied by manager Gareth Ainsworth and head of medical Cian O'Doherty."

The Gibraltar international, who had come on as a substitute in the 71st minute, was taken to hospital for tests following initial treatment on the pitch, surrounded by his concerned team-mates.

Plymouth boss Steven Schumacher told BBC Radio Devon that he understood De Barr had complained to match referee Carl Brook about not feeling well towards the end of the game.

He had taken a blow in the ribs and then struggled to catch his breath.

"You never want to see that on a football pitch," said Schumacher, whose side won the game at Home Park 1-0. "When something like that happens it puts the result into perspective.

"It was a bit sombre coming off the pitch. As long as the kid is all right, that's the main thing."

De Barr was making only his fifth Wycombe appearance after spending last season out on loan at non-league Eastleigh.