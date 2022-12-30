Last updated on .From the section Swindon

Charlie Austin has scored 157 league goals in English football with his five clubs

Swindon Town have re-signed striker Charlie Austin on a free transfer.

The 33-year-old ex-Burnley, Queens Park Rangers, Southampton & West Bromwich Albion goal poacher has returned to the County Ground almost 12 years after leaving the Robins for Turf Moor.

Since leaving QPR for a second time at the end of the 2021-22 season, Austin has been playing down under with Robbie Fowler's former club Brisbane Roar.

But he agreed a mutual termination of his contract earlier this month.

That leaves him free to make the move from the Australian A League back to Wiltshire, subject both to English Football League approval and international clearance, and he has agree a deal to the end of the season.

Scott Lindsey's Swindon are currently fifth in League Two, five points shy of an automatic promotion place.

Austin has scored 157 league goals in English football with his five clubs, starting off with 32 in 56 appearances for Swindon, to earn him the first of his four seven-figure moves, to join Eddie Howe's Burnley in January 2011.

Charlie Austin helped take Swindon to the League One play-off final in 2010, when they were beaten by Millwall at Wembley

