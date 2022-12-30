Last updated on .From the section Aston Villa

World Cup winner Emiliano Martinez is set to return for Aston Villa's game at Tottenham but he must put events in Qatar behind him, says boss Unai Emery.

The keeper missed the 3-1 home defeat to Liverpool on 26 December after helping Argentina triumph in Qatar.

Martinez has returned to training and is poised to feature on Sunday - his first game for Villa since 13 November.

"Hopefully he's coming 100% focused on Aston Villa," said Emery. "Of course he needs to adapt quickly again."

Last week, Villa boss Emery said he planned to speak to goalkeeper Martinez about his celebrations following Argentina's World Cup win.

The keeper, 30, has been criticised for some of his actions after the final, which included a rude gesture with his Golden Glove award.

He also mocked France striker Kylian Mbappe.

Speaking about Martinez on Friday, Emery said: "Every Aston Villa supporter must be proud of him.

"We have in our team and our squad a winner of a World Cup, which he deserves. He is pushing his team-mates on the training ground every day.

"When he is coming back we have to try to introduce him again into our everyday and to be positive to use his energy and trying to use his mentality to help us."

Villa are 12th in the Premier League table.