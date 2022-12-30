Last updated on .From the section Rangers

Rangers lost 4-0 at Celtic Park in September

Scottish Premiership: Rangers v Celtic Venue: Ibrox Date: Monday, 2 January Kick-off: 12:30 GMT Coverage: Commentary on BBC Radio Scotland, live text updates on the BBC Sport website & app, highlights on Sportscene

Rangers manager Michael Beale says his first Old Firm meeting with Celtic will show him "exactly where his team are".

Beale has won all four matches since replacing Giovanni van Bronckhorst, but Celtic remain nine points ahead at the top of the Scottish Premiership at the halfway point of the campaign.

Rangers lost 4-0 at Celtic Park in September, having lost the title last term despite leading into February.

"This is the sternest test, they are the champions," said Beale.

"Winning this game doesn't make everything rosy. The result needs to be the same as the last four. The performance, whatever it takes to get it, as long as the result is the same I'll be happy.

"We don't have the rhythm that Celtic have right now - that's a fact, it's not an excuse. All the form, all the consistency, all the continuity is in the other camp but that's fine, two teams play the game and I'm looking forward to it.

"They can be vulnerable, like any team. It's important my team focus on that and we play to our level and if we do the game will be close. If we don't it won't be."

Beale expects to have Antonio Colak and Alfredo Morelos available following recent fitness issues but fellow forward Kemar Roofe is "touch and go".

Rangers have picked up clean sheets in their past two games with Connor Goldson and Ben Davies back from injury.

And the manager said: "We've looked better since Connor and Ben have come back. Do we look watertight? No, but I don't think we ever will because of how high we want our full-backs to play. The margin for error is small.

"It's the derby of all derbies. It's been the date I've been most looking forward to since coming back. I feel the responsibility to a lot of people that support this football club and this game means a hell of a lot.

"I'm hugely confident, it is Rangers at Ibrox. In a one-off game, we will meet them at the halfway line and go forward for the three points. We won't make a step backwards for Celtic or anyone who comes to Ibrox."