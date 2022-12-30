Irish Premiership: Newry City against Glenavon postponed
Last updated on .From the section Irish
Friday's Irish Premiership match between Newry City and Glenavon has been called off following a pitch inspection at the Showgrounds.
Northern Ireland has been hit by heavy rain throughout Thursday and Friday.
The game has been rescheduled for Monday, 2 January at 15:00 BST and will take place alongside five other Irish Premiership fixtures.
Darren Mullen's Newry City are 10th in the table, five points behind Gary Hamilton's Glenavon in seventh place.