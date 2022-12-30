Last updated on .From the section Stockport

Isaac Olaofe played for Sutton at Wembley when they faced Rotherham in the EFL Trophy final

Stockport County have signed striker Isaac Olaofe from Championship club Millwall for an undisclosed fee.

The deal will be completed on 1 January and the 23-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year contract.

Olaofe came through the Millwall academy and has made three appearances for the senior side.

"I've tracked Isaac for some time and to finally get a deal done to be able to work with him is really pleasing," said Stockport boss Dave Challinor.

Olaofe - known as Tanto - spent the last two seasons on loan at Sutton United, helping them win promotion from the National League in 2020-21 and scoring eight goals in 27 League Two games last season.

"In terms of a player, he absolutely fits the profile we've been after; he's young, hungry, has power and pace and wants to stretch the game and run in behind," Challinor added.

"Out of possession he'll press really hard from the front so will fit into our style and philosophy hopefully very easily and importantly, his goal involvement in creating and scoring is very good."

