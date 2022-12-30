Last updated on .From the section Man City

Guardiola watched on as Manchester City beat Leeds 3-1 on Wednesday

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola says he will quit if he feels something about the club is "broken".

Guardiola signed a two-year contract extension with City last month that will take him to 2025.

If he fulfils the deal, it would take his overall tenure to nine years.

However, Guardiola said at a news conference on Friday: "The moment I feel something is broken, I will resign or not extend."

Guardiola was only slightly younger when he joined City than Sir Alex Ferguson was when he quit Aberdeen for Manchester United in 1986, and younger than Arsene Wenger was when he left Japan for Arsenal a decade later, but has ruled out replicating the lengthy tenures both men went on to enjoy at those clubs.

"I continue to say I'm not going to stay like Fergie and Arsene," Guardiola said. "The contract is just paper. I extended because I have the feeling we can still play good. But in the end, it's the results. If we are tired of each other, I will not finish this contract."

Ferguson made an art form out of regenerating his squad, dumping experienced crowd favourites to ensure there was a steady stream of talent coming through the system to keep his longer serving players hungry.

Guardiola points to teenage defender Rico Lewis as an example of his attempt to achieve something similar after an impressive run of four Premier League titles in five seasons.

And while Arsenal enjoy a five-point lead at the top of the table, Guardiola still believes in his players to make a concerted effort at becoming only the sixth side to complete a hat-trick of title successes.

"It's complicated," he said. "When you win a lot, it is easier to handle situations. But on the other side it is 'oh, we have to do it again'.

"Arsenal have done brilliantly and better than us so far. For a long time they have not been there and they want to continue being there.

"But I see the desire from the way we played at Leeds, after the other contenders all won.

"We are close [to Arsenal]. It is not 15 or 20 points. I would prefer to be closer but it is not a big distance."