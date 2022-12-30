Last updated on .From the section Bradford

Matt Derbyshire has not played in English football since leaving Rotherham United in 2016

Bradford City have signed former Blackburn, Nottingham Forest and Rotherham forward Matt Derbyshire on an 18-month contract.

The 36-year-old will join the Bantams on 9 January, subject to clearance, following a spell with Indian Super League side NorthEast United.

Derbyshire previously played under Bradford boss Mark Hughes at Blackburn.

"It has been a long time coming because we thought it would initially happen in the summer," he said.

"I have been lucky enough to play in the Premier League and Champions League, so am looking to bring that experience here and help Bradford City in whichever way I can."

He added: "The gaffer is very ambitious and has been throughout his playing and managing career, so coming here I want to do the best I possibly can to help the club get promoted."

Derbyshire's career has also taken him to Greece, Cyprus and Australia before he signed for NorthEast United in September.

"Matty is vastly experienced in the game - both up and down the footballing pyramid here in England, and also on foreign shores - and will give us great energy at the top end of the pitch," said Hughes.

"He will bring quality and invaluable experience to our dressing room, as well as added depth in our forward department."

Bradford are seventh in League Two ahead of their New Year's Day home game against Salford City.

Derbyshire could be eligible to make his debut when they host Rochdale on 10 January.

