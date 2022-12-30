Last updated on .From the section Plymouth

Ben Waine scored his first senior international goal in a World Cup qualifier in March this year.

Plymouth Argyle have signed New Zealand international striker Ben Waine for an undisclosed fee.

Waine joins the League One leaders from hometown club Wellington Phoenix where he scored 17 goals in 73 appearances.

The 21-year-old has represented the All Whites at all age groups, and played at the Tokyo Olympics last year.

"Ben is a young player who has a tremendous attitude and a willingness to learn and improve," said Argyle boss Steven Schumacher.

"Hopefully he can help score the goals that will maintain our push for promotion, and I'm sure all of the Green Army will be excited to see him play."

Waine has agreed a deal until the end of the 2024-25 season, with an option for a further year.

Plymouth are four points clear of the top of League One.

