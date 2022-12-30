Swansea's win over Watford was their first since October

Russell Martin says he picked a Swansea City team he "trusted to run" and was repaid with a 4-0 thrashing of Watford.

Swansea ended an eight-game Championship losing streak with their biggest win of the season.

Martin said the resounding victory was down to the effort and energy of the players involved.

"That's really important however you are going to play," the Swansea head coach said.

"Take [goalkeeper] Stevie [Benda] out of it, we had 10 players we trusted to run and give absolutely everything, people on the bench we trusted to run and give us absolutely everything. That's all we ask for.

"All I want, I think all the supporters want, is people who are willing to give 100% every day, to be unselfish, to run for the team, to be a good team-mate even when you are not involved."

Martin said striker Michael Obafemi and attacking midfielder Jamie Paterson were left out of the Watford game despite being fit.

On-loan West Ham winger Armstrong Oko-Flex, who could return to the Premier League club in January, was also omitted.

When asked about the absence of Obafemi and Paterson, Martin said: "I'm really grateful for their contribution last season.

"This season I don't think there's been a huge contribution in terms of stats and goals. The bottom line is there were 18 players in the squad tonight who deserved to be in it more than the others. That's all there is to it really."

Martin said earlier this month that Republic of Ireland international Obafemi "hasn't done well enough" this season.

With the January transfer window open, there are doubts over Obafemi's future in Wales - but Martin says he could still thrive at Swansea.

"We have shown that last year, shown it at my last club - the door is never closed for anyone," he said.

"But the relationship needs to be reciprocal. We give the players everything we possibly can and we still wonder if that's enough.

"But the energy is not limitless, it is not boundless. At some point it needs to be reciprocal and at some point it's better investing it in people who really want it."

In Obafemi's absence, Liam Cullen seized his chance as he was handed a first Championship start in 16 months.

The former Wales Under-21 striker scored his third goal in three games and produced a fine assist for the first of Joel Piroe's two goals.

"He's come on and impacted the last two games," Martin said.

"He's taken an opportunity when there's other people out of the squad and he's found himself in it because of the hard work he gives. It's all we want, people who really care, run and give us 100%."

Martin has confirmed that right-back Fin Stevens has been recalled by Brentford having had little impact since joining Swansea on a season-long loan.