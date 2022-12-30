Close menu
Spanish La Liga
Real ValladolidReal Valladolid0Real MadridReal Madrid2

Real Valladolid 0-2 Real Madrid: Late Karim Benzema double earns win in post-World Cup return

Karim Benzema
Benzema played the full 90 minutes after missing the World Cup due to injury

Karim Benzema scored twice in the final seven minutes to earn Real Madrid a 2-0 win at Real Valladolid.

The late strikes by the Ballon d'Or winner lift Madrid top of La Liga, a point clear of Barcelona.

Benzema, who missed the World Cup through injury, put Real ahead with an 83rd-minute penalty after a highly disputed handball decision.

He wrapped up the win six minutes later with a calm finish from Eduardo Camavinga's pass.

This was Real's first game since the World Cup, with losing French finalists Aurelien Tchouameni and Camavinga on the bench.

Luka Modric started however after leading Croatia to third place as was Benzema, the 35-year-old leading the line after missing out on Qatar having suffered a thigh injury the day before the start of the tournament.

Both teams had several chances to open the scoring, but superb goalkeeping from Valladolid's Jordi Masip and Real's Thibaut Courtois kept the game goalless until the final few minutes.

Real were awarded a penalty when Javi Sanchez was judged to have handled the ball. The decision sent the home team into a frenzy and striker Sergio Leon was sent off for dissent.

Benzema shrugged off the distraction and delay, and converted the penalty with ease.

Then, in the 89th minute, Benzema doubled the visitors' lead after being left unmarked to fire a well-placed shot home from just inside the box .

Real retake the league lead from Barcelona, who have a game in hand and host Espanyol on Saturday.

Line-ups

Real Valladolid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Masip
  • 27Fresneda
  • 24FernándezBooked at 82mins
  • 5Sánchez de FelipeBooked at 81mins
  • 18EscuderoSubstituted forPérezat 59'minutes
  • 17MesaSubstituted forPérez Muñozat 60'minutes
  • 8Rodríguez JiménezSubstituted forWeissmanat 84'minutes
  • 6Aguado
  • 21SánchezSubstituted forPlataat 55'minutes
  • 7LeónBooked at 82mins
  • 10PlanoSubstituted forKenedyat 84'minutes

Substitutes

  • 2Pérez
  • 4Pérez Muñoz
  • 9Weissman
  • 11Plata
  • 14Malsa
  • 16Guardiola Navarro
  • 19Kenedy
  • 20Narváez Solarte
  • 25Asenjo
  • 32Torres
  • 36Moreno
  • 39Rosa

Real Madrid

Formation 4-3-3

  • 1Courtois
  • 2CarvajalSubstituted forVázquezat 60'minutes
  • 22Rüdiger
  • 4Alaba
  • 23Mendy
  • 15ValverdeSubstituted forTchouaméniat 87'minutes
  • 8Kroos
  • 19CeballosSubstituted forCamavingaat 69'minutes
  • 11AsensioSubstituted forRodrygoat 60'minutes
  • 9Benzema
  • 20Vinícius JúniorSubstituted forModricat 88'minutes

Substitutes

  • 5Vallejo
  • 6Nacho
  • 7E Hazard
  • 10Modric
  • 12Camavinga
  • 13Lunin
  • 16Odriozola
  • 17Vázquez
  • 18Tchouaméni
  • 21Rodrygo
  • 26López Andúgar
Referee:
José Luis Munuera Montero
Attendance:
25,950

Match Stats

Home TeamReal ValladolidAway TeamReal Madrid
Possession
Home39%
Away61%
Shots
Home14
Away19
Shots on Target
Home4
Away8
Corners
Home5
Away9
Fouls
Home7
Away9

Live Text

  1. Post update

    Match ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 2.

  2. Full Time

    Second Half ends, Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 2.

  3. Post update

    Foul by Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid).

  4. Post update

    Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the attacking half.

  5. Post update

    Attempt missed. Shon Weissman (Real Valladolid) header from the centre of the box misses to the right. Assisted by Álvaro Aguado with a cross following a corner.

  6. Post update

    Corner, Real Valladolid. Conceded by David Alaba.

  7. Post update

    Attempt blocked. Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) left footed shot from outside the box is blocked. Assisted by Álvaro Aguado.

  8. Post update

    Attempt saved. Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) left footed shot from the right side of the box is saved in the bottom right corner. Assisted by Luka Modric.

  9. Post update

    Attempt missed. Luka Modric (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box is too high. Assisted by Lucas Vázquez with a cross.

  10. Post update

    Eduardo Camavinga (Real Madrid) wins a free kick on the left wing.

  11. Post update

    Foul by Iván Fresneda (Real Valladolid).

  12. Post update

    Foul by Rodrygo (Real Madrid).

  13. Post update

    Álvaro Aguado (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  14. Post update

    Foul by Toni Kroos (Real Madrid).

  15. Post update

    Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  16. Goal!

    Goal! Real Valladolid 0, Real Madrid 2. Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) right footed shot from the centre of the box to the bottom left corner. Assisted by Eduardo Camavinga.

  17. Post update

    Aurélien Tchouaméni (Real Madrid) wins a free kick in the defensive half.

  18. Post update

    Foul by Kike Pérez (Real Valladolid).

  19. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Luka Modric replaces Vinícius Júnior.

  20. Substitution

    Substitution, Real Madrid. Aurélien Tchouaméni replaces Federico Valverde.

Scores, Results & Fixtures

Friday 30th December 2022

As It Stood

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Real Madrid15122135142138
2Barcelona1412113352837
3Atl Madrid158342314927
4Real Sociedad148241917226
5Ath Bilbao1574424141025
6Real Betis157441712525
7Rayo Vallecano156542218423
8Osasuna147251614223
9Villarreal146351510521
10Valencia145452215719
11Mallorca155461315-219
12Girona154562224-217
13Almería155281723-617
14Getafe154561420-617
15Real Valladolid155281323-1017
16Celta Vigo153481527-1213
17Espanyol142661622-612
18Sevilla152671423-912
19Cádiz152671027-1712
20Elche1504111033-234
View full Spanish La Liga table

