League Two
GillinghamGillingham19:45CreweCrewe Alexandra
Venue: MEMS Priestfield Stadium, England

Gillingham v Crewe Alexandra

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Gillingham

Formation 4-4-2

  • 1Morris
  • 2Alexander
  • 5Ehmer
  • 23Masterson
  • 14McKenzie
  • 7MacDonald
  • 6Williams
  • 38Dieng
  • 16Jefferies
  • 28Hawkins
  • 20Nichols

Substitutes

  • 3Tutonda
  • 4Wright
  • 18Coleman
  • 33Holtam
  • 35Abrahams
  • 44O'Brien
  • 49Lapslie

Crewe

Formation 3-4-1-2

  • 1Richards
  • 2Mellor
  • 6Offord
  • 3Adebisi
  • 25Tabiner
  • 10Ainley
  • 8Thomas
  • 12Griffiths
  • 32Amoo
  • 20Nevitt
  • 11Agyei

Substitutes

  • 9Baker-Richardson
  • 27Holícek
  • 29Lawton
  • 30Lunt
  • 34Webster
  • 35Down
Referee:
James Oldham

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient362110548242473
2Stevenage361910750311967
3Northampton371812750331766
4Carlisle361811758352365
5Stockport371791150321860
6Bradford361612845321360
7Salford371781257421559
8Mansfield351681155451056
9Sutton United371510124040055
10Barrow37157153842-452
11Swindon361312114942751
12Doncaster36155163949-1050
13Walsall361115103832648
14Tranmere37139153638-248
15Grimsby34129133741-445
16Newport371013143843-543
17Wimbledon371013143843-543
18Crewe36915123345-1242
19Harrogate37911174254-1238
20Gillingham36911162339-1638
21Colchester3799193345-1236
22Crawley3588193858-2032
23Hartlepool37613184066-2631
24Rochdale3768233357-2426
