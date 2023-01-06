Close menu
League Two
SalfordSalford City12:30NorthamptonNorthampton Town
Venue: Peninsula Stadium, England

Salford City v Northampton Town

Last updated on .From the section League Two

Line-ups

Salford

Formation 4-3-3

  • 12Cairns
  • 4Lowe
  • 42Vassell
  • 26Leak
  • 3Touray
  • 16Galbraith
  • 6Watt
  • 7Watson
  • 10Bailey
  • 17Smith
  • 18McAleny

Substitutes

  • 1King
  • 5Eastham
  • 19Tolaj
  • 23Berkoe
  • 24Bolton
  • 45Humbles
  • 50Henderson

Northampton

Formation 4-2-3-1

  • 1Burge
  • 3McGowan
  • 6Sherring
  • 5Guthrie
  • 22Odimayo
  • 8Fox
  • 12Leonard
  • 21Felix-Eppiah
  • 11Pinnock
  • 7Hoskins
  • 19Bowie

Substitutes

  • 4Sowerby
  • 9Appéré
  • 10Hylton
  • 20Lintott
  • 23Maxted
  • 24Haynes
  • 35Dyche
Referee:
Robert Lewis

Match report will appear here.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Leyton Orient24165335132253
2Stevenage24156335171851
3Northampton24137439241546
4Carlisle24109537251239
5Bradford2311663023739
6Swindon2510872825338
7Mansfield2411583331238
8Doncaster2411493034-437
9Walsall2310672921836
10Barrow24113102928136
11Salford2310583023735
12Sutton United25105102531-635
13Stockport23104933231034
14Wimbledon249782928134
15Tranmere249692520533
16Grimsby238692627-130
17Crewe227781927-828
18Newport2467112327-425
19Harrogate2365123036-623
20Crawley2457122639-1322
21Colchester2455142131-1020
22Hartlepool2447132445-2119
23Rochdale2344151835-1716
24Gillingham232813728-2114
View full League Two table

