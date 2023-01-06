Close menu
Scottish Premiership
CelticCeltic15:00KilmarnockKilmarnock
Venue: Celtic Park

Celtic v Kilmarnock

Last updated on .From the section Scottish Premiership

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Celtic20181163174655
2Rangers20144246202646
3Hearts199463530531
4Aberdeen2082103332126
5St Mirren187562125-426
6Livingston197481828-1025
7St Johnstone2073102430-624
8Hibernian2072112433-923
9Kilmarnock2055101733-1620
10Motherwell1954102328-519
11Dundee Utd1954102333-1019
12Ross County2044121432-1816
View full Scottish Premiership table

