Celtic v Kilmarnock

Scottish Premiership
|Team
|P
|W
|D
|L
|F
|A
|GD
|Pts
|1
|Celtic
|20
|18
|1
|1
|63
|17
|46
|55
|2
|Rangers
|20
|14
|4
|2
|46
|20
|26
|46
|3
|Hearts
|19
|9
|4
|6
|35
|30
|5
|31
|4
|Aberdeen
|20
|8
|2
|10
|33
|32
|1
|26
|5
|St Mirren
|18
|7
|5
|6
|21
|25
|-4
|26
|6
|Livingston
|19
|7
|4
|8
|18
|28
|-10
|25
|7
|St Johnstone
|20
|7
|3
|10
|24
|30
|-6
|24
|8
|Hibernian
|20
|7
|2
|11
|24
|33
|-9
|23
|9
|Kilmarnock
|20
|5
|5
|10
|17
|33
|-16
|20
|10
|Motherwell
|19
|5
|4
|10
|23
|28
|-5
|19
|11
|Dundee Utd
|19
|5
|4
|10
|23
|33
|-10
|19
|12
|Ross County
|20
|4
|4
|12
|14
|32
|-18
|16
