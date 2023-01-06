Close menu
National League
AldershotAldershot Town15:00Notts CountyNotts County
Venue: The EBB Stadium

Aldershot Town v Notts County

Match details to follow.

As It Stands

TeamPWDLFAGDPts
1Notts County25177165244158
2Wrexham24175262204256
3Chesterfield23154449272249
4Woking24144643241946
5Barnet2312474340340
6Southend249873021935
7Eastleigh25105103130135
8Dag & Red2210573636035
9Bromley239773229334
10Wealdstone249782935-634
11Solihull Moors239683631533
12Altrincham258983745-833
13Boreham Wood238872724332
14Halifax2495102431-732
15Dorking2686124359-1630
16York2578102829-129
17Maidenhead United2585122734-729
18Yeovil2451272022-227
19Aldershot2382133239-726
20Gateshead2449113040-1021
21Oldham2356122539-1421
22Maidstone United2656153055-2521
23Torquay2547142849-2119
24Scunthorpe2537152953-2416
