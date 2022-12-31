Last updated on .From the section Man Utd

Rashford warmed up with his team-mates before the game

Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford has been dropped to the bench for Saturday's Premier League game at Wolves for disciplinary reasons.

Asked about Rashford's absence, manager Erik ten Hag told BT Sport: "Internal disciplinary. No [details]. Our rules."

England international Rashford started United's previous game against Nottingham Forest on 27 December, scoring the opening goal in a 3-0 win.

He was replaced in the starting XI by 18-year-old winger Alejandro Garnacho.