Barcelona were held to a draw by local rivals Espanyol in a chaotic New Year's Eve derby at the Nou Camp.
Marcos Alonso gave Barca the lead after seven minutes, however they were pegged back by a Joselu penalty.
Barcelona full-back Jordi Alba received a second yellow card in the final minutes, while Vinicius Souza was also dismissed for the visitors.
The referee also sent off Espanyol's Leandro Cabrera, although that was overturned by VAR.
Despite failing to win, Barcelona returned to the top of La Liga on goal difference ahead of Real Madrid, who beat Real Valladolid 2-0 on Friday.
On Saturday, Alonso nodded home from close range following a flick by defensive partner Andreas Christensen, but Barcelona missed several chances to extend their advantage.
They were made to pay with 17 minutes remaining when Alonso clipped Joselu in the penalty area, with the ex-Stoke and Newcastle striker picking himself up to slot the spot-kick down the middle.
Referee Antonio Mateu Lahoz - who officiated the chaotic Argentina versus Netherlands quarter-final at the 2022 World Cup - handed out a total of 16 yellow cards and two reds in this game.
Alba got his second booking for complaining about the location of the defensive wall from a free-kick.
Souza was dismissed for a second yellow after a foul on Robert Lewandowski, while Cabrera was initially given a straight red for appearing to kick the Barca striker immediately afterwards - although that was overturned on video review.
Along with 15 yellows for players, Barcelona manager Xavi was also booked for complaining about one of Lahoz's decisions.
Line-ups
Barcelona
Formation 4-3-3
- 1ter Stegen
- 20RobertoSubstituted forBaldeat 82'minutes
- 15Christensen
- 17Alonso
- 18AlbaBooked at 78mins
- 30GaviBooked at 30minsSubstituted forBusquetsat 52'minutes
- 21F de JongSubstituted forKoundéat 82'minutes
- 8PedriBooked at 76mins
- 22RaphinhaBooked at 90minsSubstituted forDembéléat 62'minutes
- 9Lewandowski
- 10Ansu FatiBooked at 25minsSubstituted forF Torresat 62'minutesBooked at 75mins
Substitutes
- 2Bellerín
- 4Araújo
- 5Busquets
- 7Dembélé
- 11F Torres
- 14Depay
- 19Kessie
- 23Koundé
- 24García
- 26Peña Sotorres
- 28Balde
- 36Tenas
Espanyol
Formation 4-2-3-1
- 25Fernández Llorente
- 2GilSubstituted forSánchezat 90'minutes
- 24Gómez Solà
- 4CabreraBooked at 31mins
- 14OlivánBooked at 30minsSubstituted forVidalat 90'minutes
- 12de Souza CostaBooked at 80mins
- 5CaleroBooked at 55minsSubstituted forExpósito Jaénat 57'minutesBooked at 74mins
- 21MelamedSubstituted forPuadoat 57'minutesBooked at 90mins
- 10Darder
- 17BraithwaiteSubstituted forKeddari Boulifat 86'minutes
- 9Joselu
Substitutes
- 1García
- 7Puado
- 13Lecomte
- 16Lazo
- 20Expósito Jaén
- 22Vidal
- 26El Hilali
- 27Sánchez
- 28Keddari Boulif
- 31Villahermosa
- 35Martínez
- Referee:
- Antonio Miguel Mateu Lahoz
- Attendance:
- 88,095
Match Stats
- Possession
- Home77%
- Away23%
- Shots
- Home21
- Away4
- Shots on Target
- Home6
- Away1
- Corners
- Home10
- Away2
- Fouls
- Home11
- Away15
Live Text
Post update
Full Time
Second Half ends, Barcelona 1, Espanyol 1.
Post update
Corner, Barcelona. Conceded by Leandro Cabrera.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona) header from the centre of the box is blocked. Assisted by Sergio Busquets with a cross.
Post update
Foul by Ferran Torres (Barcelona).
Post update
Joselu (Espanyol) wins a free kick in the defensive half.
Booking
Arnau Tenas (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Booking
Javier Puado (Espanyol) is shown the yellow card for a bad foul.
Post update
Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) wins a free kick in the attacking half.
Post update
Foul by Javier Puado (Espanyol).
Booking
Raphinha (Barcelona) is shown the yellow card.
Post update
Foul by Sergio Busquets (Barcelona).
Post update
Sergi Darder (Espanyol) wins a free kick on the left wing.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) right footed shot from the right side of the box is high and wide to the right. Assisted by Pedri.
Post update
Corner, Espanyol. Conceded by Andreas Christensen.
Post update
Attempt blocked. Joselu (Espanyol) right footed shot from the left side of the box is blocked.
Post update
Attempt missed. Pedri (Barcelona) right footed shot from the centre of the box misses to the right.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Aleix Vidal replaces Brian Oliván.
Substitution
Substitution, Espanyol. Rubén Sánchez replaces Óscar Gil.
Post update
Attempt missed. Ousmane Dembélé (Barcelona) left footed shot from outside the box is high and wide to the left. Assisted by Robert Lewandowski.