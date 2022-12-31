Last updated on .From the section European Football

Vinicius Jr joined Real Madrid for £38m as an 18-year-old in 2018

La Liga "continues to do nothing" about "racists" attending games, says Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr.

The Brazil international appeared to be racially abused by fans during the 2-0 win at Real Valladolid on Friday.

In September Atletico Madrid condemned "unacceptable" chants by supporters towards the 22-year-old.

"Racists keep going to games and watching the greatest club in the world up close and La Liga continues to do nothing," Vinicius said.

"I will carry on with my head held high and celebrating my victories and those of Madrid. In the end the fault is mine."

A La Liga spokesperson said "hate speech has no place" in the league.

They added: "We are investigating last night's match and, as always in these cases, will work with the clubs and appropriate authorities to identify and prosecute anyone guilty of hate speech.

"La Liga has detected videos uploaded to social networks of racist insults from a person, not from groups, and they will be charged as in previous cases."

In October 2021 La Liga reported racist insults aimed at Vinicius to the prosecutor's office.

This month Spanish prosecutors closed an investigation into racist chants by Atletico fans and said it was not possible to identify those involved.